Litchfield advanced to the semifinals of the State Class A Tennis Tournament with a 4-3 win over Pine City Tuesday at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
The Dragons will play Providence Academy in the semifinals at 10 a.m. today. The state championship match is set for 4 p.m. today, with a third-place match played at 2 p.m.
Providence Academy advanced with a 5-2 win over Crookston. Meanwhile, in the other bracket, Fairmont beat Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 7-0, and Breck topped Rochester Lourdes 5-2.
The state quarterfinal was a hard-fought affair, with five of seven matches going three sets.
Litchfield reached the semifinals on the strength of its depth. Though they dropped their top two singles, and the top doubles match, the Dragons won matches at third and fourth singles, and at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.
Sophomore Karlee Prahl topped Pine City’s Brooke Boland 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 singles. Seventh-grader Isla Dille got the Dragons’ second singles point with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win over Lena Roubinek.
Taylor Draeger and Olivia Olson got a point at No. 2 singles with a 7-6, 2-6, 6-2 win. And Kaitlyn Palmer and Sophie Stilwell ensured the Dragons’ state tournament advancement with a 5-7, 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 3 doubles.