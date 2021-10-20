Litchfield claimed two more section tennis titles Tuesday, this time in the individual tournament at Rogers Tennis Center.
The Dragons’ Ryanna Steinhaus won the Section 6A singles championship with a hard-fought 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 victory over Mara VanNyhuis of Osakis in the finals.
Meanwhile, Litchfield’s doubles team of Britney Prahl and Kylie Michels earned the section title with a 6-4, 6-2 win over the New London-Spicer duo of Izzy Schmiesing and Delaney Hanson.
The wins ensure that Litchfield will have a busy few days at the State Class A Tennis Tournament next week at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Litchfield will open the team tournament with a quarterfinal matchup against Pine City Tuesday, Oct. 26. Semifinals and finals follow on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
The individual tournament begins Oct. 28 and continues through Oct. 29. Seedings for the individual tournament have not been set yet.
But the Dragons know they’ll be represented in the individual showcase, a lot of it due to persistence, according to Litchfield coach Matt Draeger.
“They stayed the course,” Draeger said. “I just loved our mentality. I think we’re mentally tough throughout our whole team.”
No one exhibited that mental toughness more than Steinhaus as she survived a finals match in which she rarely led. Except when it counted most, at the end.
“She was ahead for abut 10 percent of the entire match,” Draeger said of Steinhaus, who trailed the whole first set before tying things up at 6-6 and forcing a tiebreaker, where she again trailed 5-3 before rallying to win 8-6.
Steinhaus lost the second set and was down 3-0 and 4-1 in the third set before again battling back to take a 5-4 lead and eventually winning 7-5.
Steinhaus lost to VanNyhuis 6-1, 6-4 just a week earlier, the Dragons’ only loss as they beat Osakis for the section team championship. As she prepared for the singles final, Draeger said he and assistant coach Bill Huhner reminded Steinhaus to stay with her game mentally.
“The bottom line is, you just kind of hang in there,” Draeger said. “The longer you stay with it … just stay the course, the better your chances of winning. Ryanna is pretty good at that anyway. She doesn’t get down a lot. She’s pretty level-headed out there.
“It’s really about being mentally tough. And believing,” Draeger added.
And that’s what Steinhaus did, though the match was one of ups and downs that left her drained at the end. So much so that her teammates, playing on the court next to her in the doubles final, thought she had lost the finals match.
“She was so happy, she started crying and her teammates – they were focused on their match -- thought she had lost,” Draeger said. “She was so emotionally spent. It was a pretty remarkable thing. That was a pretty special match.”
It was more of the same in the doubles final, even if slightly less dramatic, as Michels and Prahl teamed up to win the section title.
The key for the Dragons duo was getting an early lead against their New London-Spicer opposition.
“They did a good job of getting out front,” Draeger said. “They got ahead early in both sets, took control. The first set got a little closer, it was 5-4 at one point, but they were in control the whole time.”
The true drama for Michels and Prahl came in their semifinal match earlier in the day Tuesday, when they met teammates Lauren Erickson and Karlee Prahl, who pushed them to three sets in a match that had all manner of familial and competitive intrigue.
The Prahls – senior Britney and sophomore Karlee – are sisters. Britney Prahl and Erickson have been the Dragons’ No. 1 doubles team all season for team competition, and will team up again for Litchfield in the state team tournament. But Prahl and Michels spent the previous two seasons as doubles partners, before Michels moved to singles at the start of this season.
The connections made for a tense, hard-fought match that left many — including the head coach — with conflicting emotions.
“It was really fun watching them compete,” Draeger said. “I don’t know if the girls had a whole lot of fun though. Matter of fact, one of the girls made the comment afterward, ‘That wasn’t much fun.’ And she won.”
Michels and Britney Prahl won the first set 6-3 and looked like they were ready to close out the match with a 5-2 lead in the second set. But Erickson and Karlee Prahl fought off a handful of match points and eventually won the set in a tiebreaker, forcing a third set that Michels and Prahl won 6-3.
“Lauren and Karlee just wouldn’t go down; they just kept fighting,” Draeger said. “It was fun to watch them compete like that. As a coach you’re sitting there, you wish one team would close it out and your other team would keep it going.”
That battle positioned Prahl and Michels well for the championship match, Draeger said. And though difficult to see the other pair’s season end with a loss in the third-place match, the experience will help them in the team tournament still to come, and next season, as well.
“It was definitely a good experience for them,” he said. “The section tournament is a different atmosphere. Unless you’ve played in it, you don’t know what it’s like. Our kids handled it about as well as they could have.”
Litchfield seventh-grader Isla Dille also gained competitive experience Tuesday, playing in the singles tournament. She had opened the individual tournament with a pair of straight sets wins last week, but ran into Osakis’ VanNyhuis in the semifinals, losing 6-0, 6-4 Tuesday. She then fell to Leah Maddock of Osakis 6-2, 6-3 in the third-place match.