Karlee Prahl

Karlee Prahl, shown in a match earlier this season, earned a three-set win at No. 2 singles to help Litchfield top Staples-Motley in  the State Class A Tennis Tournament Tuesday at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

 FILE PHOTO

Litchfield opened the State Class A Tennis Tournament with a win Tuesday afternoon at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

The Dragons rolled past Staples-Motley 5-2, advancing to the state semifinals. They were scheduled to meet Breck, which edged St. James 4-3 in the quarterfinals, at 10 a.m. today in a rematch of last year's Class A championship match. The state championship match follows at 4 p.m. today, while the third-place match is set for 2 p.m.

Tags