Litchfield opened the State Class A Tennis Tournament with a win Tuesday afternoon at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
The Dragons rolled past Staples-Motley 5-2, advancing to the state semifinals. They were scheduled to meet Breck, which edged St. James 4-3 in the quarterfinals, at 10 a.m. today in a rematch of last year's Class A championship match. The state championship match follows at 4 p.m. today, while the third-place match is set for 2 p.m.
Litchfield swept all three doubles matches as it advanced, getting a hard-fought three-set win from third-doubles tandem of Amelia Benson and Trinity Hawes.
Lauren Erickson and Olivia Olson won at No. 1 doubles, and Kaitlyn Palmer and Sophie Stilwell earned a win at No. 2.
Those points were needed as Staples-Motley split the singles competition. Litchfield Nos. 2 and 3 singles players — Karlie Prahl and Isla Dille — won, while Ryanna Steinhaus fell at No. 1 singles, and Anna Stilwell lost at fourth singles.
The singles competition saw some tight matches, with two going three sets. Prahl outlasted Staples-Motley’s Ronnie Noska 6-4, 4-6, 10-5 at second singles. Meanwhile, Staples-Motley’s Lauren Rutten held off Steinhaus 2-6, 6-2, 13-11.
Today’s semifinal match between Litchfield and Breck is a rematch of last year’s state championship contest, which Breck won 7-0. The other side of the tournament bracket sees Rochester Lurdes, a 4-3 win over Pine City in the quarterfinals, against Providence Academy, a 7-0 winner over Luverne.