Litchfield's postseason run came to an end Wednesday as it fell to Breck 7-0 in the State Class A Tennis finals at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
The Dragons had reached the championship match with a 4-3 win over Pine City in the quarterfinals Tuesday, followed by a 6-1 win over Providence Academy in the semifinals earlier in the day Wednesday.
But they couldn't overcome Breck, a traditional tennis power that entered the state tournament as the top-ranked team in Class A. The Mustangs lived up to their billing with straight-sets wins in every match, except second doubles.
Breck, which was making its first appearance in the state meet in seven years, won the third state championship in program history and first since 2013.
Litchfield, meanwhile, claimed its second state runner-up finish. The Dragons took second in 2018. The state resume also includes a third-place finish in 2019 and the consolation championship in 2017.
While the team championship was decided Wednesday, Litchfield's state tournament experience continues. Dragons junior Ryanna Steinhaus was to meet Wadena-Deer Creek's Madison Packer in the opening round of the singles tournament today. Meanwhile, senior Britney Prahl and junior Kylie Michels are competing in the doubles tournament, opening against the Eveleth-Gilbert duo of Katelyn Torrel and Anna Beaudette.
First-round matches in the individual tournament were set to begin at 8 a.m., followed by quarterfinals at noon today. Semifinals and finals are set for Friday at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center.