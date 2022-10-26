Litchfield rebounded from a heartbreaking semifinals loss to claim third place in the State Class A Girls Tennis Tournament Wednesday at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
The Dragons beat Providence Academy 7-0 in the third-place match, winning five of seven matches in straight sets.
In both matches that went three sets, the Dragons rallied from first-set losses to claim victory. At second singles, Litchfield sophomore Karlee Prahl dropped the first set to Koralyn Horstman, a senior, but came back to win the match 4-6, 6-4, 10-2.
Litchfield’s third doubles pairing of Amelia Benson and Emma Anderson, both seniors, dropped their first set before charging back to beat the Providence Academy duo of Leightyn Ferrell and Skylar Bartz 1-6, 7-5, 10-1.
Earlier in the day, in a rematch of last year’s state championship match, Litchfield came up just short against Breck in the semifinals, losing 4-3.
Breck swept the three doubles matches and got a win at No. 1 singles to claim the victory.
It was a much closer matchup than last year’s final, where Breck won 7-0.
The Dragons got straight-sets wins from Karlee Prahl at second singles and Isla Dille at third singles. Kaitlyn Palmer, meanwhile, survived a three-set test at fourth singles, 6-7 (8), 6-4, 10-3.
With team competition now complete, Litchfield turns to the individual tournament, where it has one doubles team and a singles player competing.
Senior Ryanna Steinhaus and Prahl will open the doubles tournament against a duo from Fairmont. Steinhaus and Prahl are the fourth seed for the tournament, while Fairmont’s Hope Klanderud and Anika Haugen were not ranked. Doubles tournament play is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, followed by quarterfinals at 2 p.m.
Litchfield’s Isla Dille, who was runner-up in the Section 6A singles tournament, is unranked for the state tournament. She will open the state tourney against another unseeded player, Toryn Woelber of Pipestone. The first round of singles competition begins at 8 a.m. Thursday at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center. Quarterfinals are set for noon Thursday.