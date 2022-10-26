Amelia Benson

Amelia Benson, shown in a match earlier this season, paired with Emma Anderson to win a match at third doubles, part of Litchfield's 7-0 win over Providence Academy in the State Class A third place match.

Litchfield rebounded from a heartbreaking semifinals loss to claim third place in the State Class A Girls Tennis Tournament Wednesday at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

The Dragons beat Providence Academy 7-0 in the third-place match, winning five of seven matches in straight sets.

Tags