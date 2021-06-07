Litchfield duo Tyson Michels and Alex Draeger cruised to the Section 6A boys tennis doubles championship last week with straight-sets wins in four consecutive matches.
Michels and Draeger were scheduled to play in the State Class A Boys Tennis Tournament on Thursday at St. Cloud Tech High School.
The Litchfield duo were paired for the postseason after Draeger spent most of the season at No. 1 singles, while Michels played No. 1 doubles with sophomore Braeden Olson.
But they seemed to have no trouble meshing their talents for the Section 6A tournament.
They opened with a 6-0, 6-1 win over St. Cloud Cathedral’s duo of Elliot Anderson and Jacob Manar.
Michels, a senior, and Draeger, a sophomore, met the Mound-Westonka team of Alex Brown and Harry Moen in the quarterfinals and posted a 6-3, 6-1 win.
In the semifinals, Draeger and Michels powered to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Pine City’s Peyton Smetana and Mason Mikyska.
They met Foley’s Tanner Funk and Tanner Tschumper for the championship, which wound up being the Litchfield duo’s closest match. Still, they earned a 6-3, 6-4 win to earn the championship medal.
Litchfield’s other doubles team of Olson and Garrison Jackman fell early, losing 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 to the Mound-Westonka duo of Hanson and Skaja.
Litchfield junior Mason Woelfel won his opening round singles match, but fell in three sets in the next round to Carter Reinbold of Mound-Westonka.
Litchfield’s Blake Aller, a freshman, fell to Reinbold in the first round of the tournament.