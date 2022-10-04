The regular season might have ended in a loss, but that could be part of what propels the Litchfield girls tennis team to postseason success.
At least that’s the approach Dragons coach Matt Draeger has taken throughout this year.
Updated: October 4, 2022 @ 10:03 am
The regular season might have ended in a loss, but that could be part of what propels the Litchfield girls tennis team to postseason success.
At least that’s the approach Dragons coach Matt Draeger has taken throughout this year.
Delano beat the Dragons 5-2 Monday in a showdown of Wright County Conference divisional winners. But matches against talented teams like Delano — win or lose — only serve to make the Dragons more competitive, Draeger has said.
That will be a key as top-seeded Litchfield opens the postseason against No. 8 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the first round of the Section 6A team tournament at 4 p.m. Thursday at the LHS tennis courts.
The section semifinals and championship matches are set for Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Rogers Tennis Club, with a berth in the State Class A Tennis Tournament on the line.
Despite Monday’s loss, the Dragons seem primed for postseason success. They captured six of seven first-place finishes in the Wright County West tournament last week at Glencoe. Litchfield finished with 13 points, comfortably ahead of New London-Spicer, which had seven points.
Karlee Prahl and Isla Dille captured titles at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively, both winning two matches in straight sets. Kaitlyn Palmer also won at fourth singles, claiming first place with a three-set win over Lauren Rassler of Annandale.
Senior No. 1 singles player Ryanna Steinhaus was Litchfield’s only player not to win the championship in her bracket. She finished second, however, pushing New London-Spicer’s May Mayhew to three sets before falling 3-6, 6-1, 10-4.
In doubles, Litchfield swept to top finishes in all three brackets, with Lauren Erickson and Olivia Olson capturing first at No. 1, Sophie Stilwell and Trinity Hawes winning at No. 2, and Amelia Benson and Emma Anderson taking the top spot at third doubles.