Olivai Olson returns a shot

Olivia Olson concentrates on a return during a match earlier this season. Olson and Lauren Erickson won the first doubles bracket during the Wright County Conference West tournament last week.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRENT SCHACHERER

The regular season might have ended in a loss, but that could be part of what propels the Litchfield girls tennis team to postseason success.

At least that’s the approach Dragons coach Matt Draeger has taken throughout this year.

