The first round of the State Class A Tennis Tournament was not kind to Litchfield last week.
But the Dragons proved their resilience in both the team and individual competitions to win two consolation championships, while just missing out on a third.
Litchfield won the consolation title of the team tournament after losing a hard-fought opening-round match against The Breck School 4-3.
The Dragons won three of four singles matches, but favored Breck took all three doubles matches and got the winning point in the No. 1 singles match, where Zach Piehl beat Alex Draeger in a tight three-setter, 6-1, 2-6, 7-5.
Litchfield’s other singles players — Mason Woelfel at No. 2, Garrison Jackman at No. 3 and Nathan Wuotila at No. 4 — all won in straight sets.
The doubles competition was a flip of singles, with Breck claiming all three matches in straight sets. Litchfield’s best chance at a point in doubles was at No. 2, where seniors Brady Cannon and Elijah Schacherer battled back from a 6-2 loss in the opening set to force a tiebreaker before losing the second set 7-6.
The Dragons bounced back strongly in the consolation bracket, however, crusing to a 6-1 win over Foley.
That set up a consolation final against Minnewaska Area/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, which the Dragons won 4-3. And the competition was every bit as close as the final score indicated.
Minnewaska/BBE took a point at first singles, but Woelfel, Jackman and Wuotila all earned points for Litchfield.
Minnewaska/BBE’s doubles duo of Damon Uhde and Nik VanDyke outlasted Litchfield’s Braden Olson and Tyler Pennertz 3-6, 7-5, 10-5 at first doubles, and the Dragons’ Cannon and Schacherer fell at second doubles 6-1, 6-4.
The last match to be decided as at No. 3 doubles, and with a large crowd watching every swing, Litchfield’s duo of eighth-grader Josh Blomberg and junior Gray Nelson claimed a thrilling come-from-behind 3-6, 7-5, 10-8 win over Noah Palmer and Alec Larson to secure the match — and state consolation trophy — for Litchfield.
Individual success
Woelfel, one of three seniors in Litchfield’s lineup, lost his first-round singles match, but bounced back to win three consecutive matches and claimed the Class A consolation championship.
Woelfel, who played No. 2 singles for Litchfield all season, lost to eventual state runner-up Isaac Maddock of Osakis 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of the state tournament.
He came back to beat Gavin Benz of Rock Ridge 6-0, 6-4, the rolled past Luverne’s Pierce Cunningham 6-2, 6-1 in the consolation semifinals.
His season concluded with another impressive 6-3, 6-2 win over Kai Sih of St. Paul Academy-Summit School.
Draeger and Olson, both juniors, fell to Leo Benson and Maik Nguyen of St. Paul Academy-Summit School 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the doubles bracket. They rebounded from that disappointment too, claiming wins in the next two rounds of the consolation bracket before falling in the finals.
Draeger played first singles all season for Litchfield. Olson was paired with Tyler Pennertz at No. 1 doubles all season, But the two No. 1s then teamed up for the individual portion of the postseason.
After falling in the opening match of state doubles, Olson and Draeger beat a Luverne duo of Blake Freahm and Griffen Jarchow 6-1, 7-6 (7-1) in the consolation quarterfinals, then bounced Pine City’s Mason Mikyska and Hunter Danielson 6-0, 6-0 in the next round.