Litchfield's two doubles teams and one of its singles players advanced to the semifinals of the Section 6A tennis tournament with wins Wednesday at Rogers Tennis Center.
The Section 6A semifinals and finals are set for Tuesday at Rogers Tennis Club. The top two finishers in both singles and doubles advance to the state tournament.
Litchfield already has qualified for state as a team, having won the Section 6A championship Monday at Rogers -- the program's sixth-consecutive state tournament qualification.
Senior Ryanna Steinhaus and sophomore Karlee Prahl, who were seeded No. 1 in doubles, earned a 6-0, 6-0 opening-round win over the duo of Sophie Nelson and Lily Kuhl from St. John's Prep. They then beat eighth-seeded Jordan Proehl and Avery Dierenfeld of New London-Spicer 6-0, 6-1 in the section quarterfinals.
Litchfield's other doubles tandem — Lauren Erickson and Olivia Olson — were seeded No. 2 in the tournament and advanced with straight-sets wins in the first round and quarterfinals. They lost just one game in the two matches, during their quarterfinal 6-1, 6-0 win over seventh-seeded Grace Jensen and Zoey Elwood of Minnewaska.
Litchfield eighth-grader Isla Dille, seeded third in singles, also lost just one game while advancing through the first two rounds of the tournament. Senior Kaitlyn Palmer saw her individual season end in the section quarterfinals. Seeded ninth in the tourney, Palmer opened with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Amyra Gamez of New London-Spicer, but then fell to top-seeded Leah Maddock of Osakis 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.