As the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato hockey team has gotten away to a 4-1 start, senior Nate Adams has been a goal-scoring machine. Adams has pumped in nine goals in the first five games for the Dragons.
— Dec. 17, 2009
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
As the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato hockey team has gotten away to a 4-1 start, senior Nate Adams has been a goal-scoring machine. Adams has pumped in nine goals in the first five games for the Dragons.
— Dec. 17, 2009