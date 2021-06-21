Litchfield junior Sam Tipka finished in a tie for 43rd place at the State Class AA boys golf meet at Ridges at Sand Creek.
Tipka shot a 36-hole total of 162, along with a group of four other golfers. Sam Baker of Cloquet won the state title with a two-round total of 141.
Cloquet also won the Class AA team championship with a score of 598, 18 strokes better than runner-up Totino-Grace.
Tipka had rounds of 81-81. It was his first trip to the state tournament. He finished 22nd in the section meet in 2019, and last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.