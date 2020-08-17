It only took one season for Litchfield Blues ace Owen Boerema to make an impact on the field — and with his peers.
Blues manager John Anderson called Sunday's Region 12C championship game between Buffalo and Delano the "Owen Boerema draft" game, since the Blues' ace was the unanimous top selection. Delano beat Buffalo in the final, giving it the top pick in the draft, which is used to select Boerema.
"It's a big deal to me," Boerema said of being picked first in the draft. "Especially since it's my first season playing in the North Star League and for guys to already feel I'm good enough to warrant the first draft pick, it means a lot."
Boerema led the league in just about every major pitching category this season. However, this was still his first season in the league and Boerema's only been to the state tournament as a fan, when Litchfield co-hosted games a few years ago.
"I'm mostly excited," Boerema said of the chance to play in the state tournament. "I'm not too nervous, but I'm sure right before the games I'll be a little nervous. But right now, mainly excited."
Joey Hyde was the other Blues player drafted, and he was taken by Howard Lake for the third consecutive season.
"I actually went to college with a lot of people from Howard Lake," Hyde said. "So we have that connection. It makes it a little more meaningful. I know them, so it's a fun atmosphere."
This is Hyde's fourth-straight state tournament, three as a draftee of Howard Lake. Before Hyde played for the Blues, he played for the Dodge County Diamondbacks when they made it to state. Even though he's been there many times, each time is a different, new experience for Hyde.
"The atmosphere, everything about (state) is just different," Hyde said. "There's fans that travel, it's crowded. It's different, it's one of those things you can't explain.