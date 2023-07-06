Five players had two hits each as Litchfield rolled to an 11-1 win in seven innings over Howard Lake in an amateur baseball game Wednesday at Optimist Park.
Bennett Lecher, Winky Estrada, Eddie Estrada Jr., Avery Liestman and Ryan Quast collected two hits each, while the Estradas had two RBI each, as well.
And while the bats were lively for the Blues, they were nearly silent for Howard Lake, due to an efficient pitching performance by the Blues Ben Alsleben, who went the distance, giving up three hits and walk two while striking out three. Alsleben through 91 pitches, 56 for strikes.
Alsleben allowed just one baserunner through the first six innings, giving up a single to Orphans designated hitter Brad Bickman in the second inning.
Howard Lake got its lone run with a two-out rally in the top of the seventh. With two out after the Orphans second batter reached base on an error, Howard Lake managed back-to-back singles to push across the run. Alsleben promptly induced a pop-out to end the rally and the game.
The Blues play another home game at 7 p.m. Friday against Delano at Optimist Park.