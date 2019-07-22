The regular season came to a close Sunday for the Litchfield Blues, who lost 8-3 at home to the Delano A's.
The North Star League regular season champion A's scored a run in the first inning for an early lead, and scored four runs in the third to break the game Open. They scored twice more in the fourth, while Litchfield responded with two runs of its own in the sixth. The two teams traded a run each late before closing out the contest.
Andrew Loch had two hits for the Blues, while Toby Chellin had a pair of walks. Joey Hyde allowed just two earned runs in six innings in relief on the mound.
Litchfield next plays in the Region 12C play-in game at 4 p.m. Saturday against Loretto. A win in that contest would extend the season for another game into Sunday.
Delano A's 8, Litchfield Blues 3 (July 21)
Delano ... 104 200 010 - 8
Litch ...... 000 002 001 - 3
Litch stats
Batting - A. Loch 2-5; M. Spreiter 1-4, RBI, HBP; C. Klabunde 1-5, R; B. Smith 1-5, R; J. Jones 0-3, BB; J. Hyde 0-4, RBI; T. Chellin 0-1, 2BB; G. Lecher 0-1; A. Kaping 1-3, R, RBI, BB; E. Kaping 1-3, BB; Totals - 7-34, 3R, 3RBI, 5BB, 4K
Pitching - S. Ridgeway (L) 3IP-7H-5R-4ER-1BB-3K; J. Hyde 6IP-3H-3R-2ER-3BB-2K