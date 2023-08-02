It’s been two decades since the Litchfield Blues played in a state tournament.
This year’s players believe they have what it takes to end that drought, but it won’t be easy.
“We’ve got a great group of guys, and we’re ready to make a run in the playoffs,” pitcher/infielder Avery Liestman said following a Sunday afternoon practice. “Overall, the season hasn’t been what we expected it to be. We haven’t played our best baseball at times. But I think this week off is going to help refuel some guys, and we’re going to be ready for the playoffs.”
It will be a full two weeks without a game when the Blues take the field against the Hutchinson Huskies in the first round of the Region 12C playoffs at 1 p.m. Saturday at Loretto.
Litchfield, 13-11, wrapped up the regular season with a 4-2 loss at Loretto July 21. Since then, Manager John Anderson said, the Blues have tried to rest and heal from injuries while maintaining their playing edge with things like Sunday afternoon’s practice at Dragon Field.
“That’s a long time to not play a game,” Liestman said of the break. “But I think we’re at the point where a lot of guys might have been getting a little burnt out. So a break is good. “Two weeks? I don’t know if that’s necessarily good, but we’re out here today, trying to get things going. I think we’ll be ready.”
Four teams from the Region 12C eight-team double-elimination tournament qualify for the Minnesota Baseball Association state tournament. That makes the math simple: Win two before you lose two.
It’s an equation the Blues hope more than ever they can figure out. It would end the team’s 20-year absence from the state tournament, sure. But ending that drought this year would be even more special, given that Litchfield is co-host, along with Delano and Dassel, of this year’s state tournament, which also happens to be the 100th anniversary of tournament.
“What a deal it would be to be able to play in the state tournament in our home park,” said Eric Hulterstrum, an infielder/outfielder. “It’d be incredible. I’d love to see the crowd.”
Crowds at Optimist Park have been bigger this year, attendance bolstered by interest in the Blues and the ballpark because of the coming state tournament, as well as the FOX-9 Town Ball Tour night earlier this season, which drew hundreds.
That enthusiasm would be fun to experience in a state tournament, Hulterstrum and Liestman agree. Both have played in the state tournament before, Liestman last year after being drafted by the Delano A’s.
Hulterstrum went to the state tournament five times when he played for the Raymond Rockets, winning the state title one year. He thinks the Litchfield Blues are building toward a future where repeat state tournament appearances are expected again — as they were in the late 1990s — and starting that future this season would be appropriate.
“The whole culture of baseball there (at Raymond) is something where, you know, ‘We’re here to compete every single day, even if it’s in practice, whether you’re hitting in the cage or whatever, it’s full go,” Hulterstrum said. “To try to bring that energy and bring that type of culture here … that’s something that I want to see. And I think that’s what we’re kind of building.”
A fast start in the Region 12C tournament could be part of laying that foundation.