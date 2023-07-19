Andrew Loch

Lead-off hitter Andrew Loch, shown in a game earlier this season, led the Blues with three hits and two runs driven in as they beat Buffalo 5-2 Sunday at Optimist Park.

 FILE PHOTO

Litchfield moved into a three-way tie for fourth place in the North Star League with a 5-2 win over Buffalo Sunday at Optimist Park.

The Blues, 12-8 in the NSL, are tied with Buffalo and Loretto, all eight games behind league-leading Delano, which is 20-0. Maple Lake (16-4) and Hutchinson (14-6) are second and third, respectively.

