Litchfield moved into a three-way tie for fourth place in the North Star League with a 5-2 win over Buffalo Sunday at Optimist Park.
The Blues, 12-8 in the NSL, are tied with Buffalo and Loretto, all eight games behind league-leading Delano, which is 20-0. Maple Lake (16-4) and Hutchinson (14-6) are second and third, respectively.
Avery Liestman pitched eight innings against Buffalo, scattering seven hits and striking out eight. He also walked two. Joey Hyde pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save.
Andrew Loch led the Blues at the plate with three hits, two RBI and a run scored. Winky Estrada, Bennett Lecher and Ryan Quast had two hits each for Litchfield, which had 11 hits in the game. Loch, Lecher and Estrada all had doubles.
Sunday’s game was the third in five days for the Blues, a stretch in which they won two of three. They missed an opportunity to have sole possession of fourth place when they fell to the Cokato Kernels 8-6 Friday.
With two league games left on the regular-season schedule — Maple Plain Wednesday at Optimist Park and at Loretto Friday — the Blues are comfortably positioned to advance to the Region 12C tournament. But the remaining regular season games will affect seedings for the regional tourney, which opens Thursday, Aug. 8, at Loretto.