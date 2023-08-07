The Litchfield Blues went through a season-ending offensive slump that saw them drop three of five games.
Entering the Region 12C, their focus was on getting the bats going.
And it was mission accomplished as the Blues collected 15 hits on the way to a 7-6 win over Hutchinson Huskies Saturday afternoon in Loretto.
Litchfield needs just one more win to lock up its first state tournament berth in two decades.
“Big games and big opportunities, we kind of thrive,” said center fielder Bennett Lecher, whose 10th inning triple started a three-run rally. “We just take on big moments, and I think we come up big in those games.”
The win put the Blues just one win away from qualifying for the Minnesota Baseball Association state tournament. Their state qualifier against Maple Lake Sunday evening was suspended due to rain with the Blues ahead 2-0 after one inning. The game was scheduled to be completed at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Litchfield, 13-10, received the sixth seed for the region tournament and was counted as an underdog against third-seeded Hutchinson, 20-9. That despite twice beating Hutchinson during the regular season and having their ace Avery Liestman on the mound Saturday.
But regaining their hitting form changed this. Just enough.
Even as they reached double digits in hits through the middle innings, the Blues struggled to manufacture many runs. A couple of baserunning errors in the early innings eliminated scoring opportunities, and Hutchinson made a couple of big defensive plays that kept one-run innings in the third, fourth, fifth and seventh from producing more.
With Liestman on the mound, however, the Blues built a 4-1 lead. Liestman’s blend of power and off-speed pitches kept Hutchinson hitters off balance through seven innings. But Hutchinson rallied for three runs to tie the game at 4-4 in the eighth inning.
After a scoreless ninth, the Blues put together a series of extra base hits to break open the game.
Bennett Lecher laced a one-out hit into the left-center gap that he turned into a triple and seemed to ignite the rest of the lineup.
“All game I struggled a little bit trying to find the barrel (of the bat) and my teammates all game are telling me, ‘you know, you got another at bat,’” Lecher said. “I finally went up there, just kind of tried to be more relaxed with it and finally found a pitch that I really could take a good hack at and just made good contact with it.
“I saw it come off the bat, and I knew it was gonna be in the gap,” he continued. “I wasn’t sure how far it was gonna go. Took a peek at it running to first and I was like, ‘I think with my speed, I’m gonna stretch it and if I get there, I get there.’ And it ended up working out.”
Liestman followed with a shot down the left field line that he turned into a double, driving Lecher home. One out later, catcher Carson Deal worked a walk off Huskies reliever Jayden Fleck, bringing Jordan Lecher, Bennett’s older brother and Blues right fielder, to the plate.
Hitless in his first four at bats, Jordan Lecher doubled to left to bring home Liestman and pinch runner Caden Besemer, pushing the Blues’ lead to 7-4.
It was just enough of a cushion. Hutchinson got a lead-off home run from Jayden Fleck and a one-out home run from Marcus Hahn. The Huskies had the tying run on base with one out before Joey Hyde, who relieved Liestman and pitched a scoreless ninth, induced a pop out and a line drive out to end the game.
“Maturity as a team, that showed right there,” Jordan Lecher said. “A lot of times, you can feel that momentum swing. They kind of took the momentum (in the eighth), and we — instead of panicking and throwing our hats in ring — we kind of turned it around and said, ‘We’re still in this, we can hit, too. So it shows a lot of maturity on the team’s part.”