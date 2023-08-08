It comes down to one game for the Litchfield Blues.
Win and they snap a two-decade drought and qualify for the Minnesota Baseball Association state tournament. Lose and they pack up their gloves and cleats for the season.
It will be that simple when the Blues take the field against the Loretto Larks in a Region 12C elimination bracket game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Loretto.
That decisive moment arrives after Litchfield split its first two region tournament games, beating Hutchinson 7-6 in 10 innings Saturday, before falling to Maple Lake 4-3 Monday night. Both games were filled with all the playoff drama a baseball fan could want. Unfortunately, Monday’s game didn’t have the conclusion Blues fans wanted.
The game spanned more than 24 hours, as the two teams played an inning and a half Sunday evening before rain forced its suspension, and it restarted Monday night.
For a while, things were going the Blues’ way. They built a 2-0 lead before the suspension, and they led 3-1 when Bennett Lecher drove home Eddie Estrada Jr. in the fourth inning.
Maple Lake staged a three-run rally on five hits in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Avery Liestman belted a two-out home run to left to tie things up in the top of the sixth.
The teams reached the ninth inning with no change in score. Jake Jones gave the Blues hope with a lead-off single, and Shane Deal’s sacrifice bunt moved pinch runner Connor Taber to second. But Maple Lake ace Hunter Malacheck, the winning pitcher in the Lakers’ 12-2 opening round win, came on the retire the next two batters and end the threat.
That’s where things unraveled for the Blues. Malacheck reached second base on an error — the Blues’ first of the game — and Blues reliever Ben Alsleben intentionally walked Donnie Mavencamp. Grant Mergen bunted for a single to load the bases. And Malacheck scored the winning run on a wild pitch.