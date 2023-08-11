The Litchfield Blues’ hopes of playing in the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C Tournament came to an end with a 6-2 loss to the Loretto Larks Thursday at Loretto.
The Blues finish the season with a 13-12 record and one win short of snapping a two-decade state tournament drought. Loretto lands a state tournament berth and will play for seeding at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Region 12C tournament, against the winner of Friday’s elimination game between Hutchinson and Buffalo.
Litchfield had hoped to end a 20-year state tournament absence, especially since Litchfield’s Optimist Park will be co-host to this year’s state tournament, along with Dassel and Delano. This year is also the 100th state tournament.
Litchfield loaded the bases with one out in the first inning against Loretto starter Caleb Koskie, but they failed to push across a run. Meanwhile, the Larks scored twice in the bottom of the first to grab the early lead.
The Blues rallied with the help of two walks and a Loretto error to tie the game at 2-2 in the top of the third inning.
Both teams had scoring opportunities over the next couple innings, but the game remained tied until the bottom of the fourth, when Caleb Koskie drove home a run with a sacrifice fly to give the Larks a 3-2 lead.
Loretto scored another run in the fifth, and Tyler Maher pushed the margin to 6-2 with a two-run double in the seventh.