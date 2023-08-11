Let's play baseball (web only)

The Litchfield Blues’ hopes of playing in the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C Tournament came to an end with a 6-2 loss to the Loretto Larks Thursday at Loretto.

The Blues finish the season with a 13-12 record and one win short of snapping a two-decade state tournament drought. Loretto lands a state tournament berth and will play for seeding at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Region 12C tournament, against the winner of Friday’s elimination game between Hutchinson and Buffalo.

Tags