Two weeks is a long time to go without a game, but it might be just what the doctor ordered for the Litchfield Blues.
Litchfield wrapped up its regular season schedule with a 4-2 loss to the Loretto Larks Friday. Their fourth loss in the last six games, it dropped the Blues’ record to 13-12 on the season, 12-10 in the North Star League.
That league mark gives the Blues the sixth seed for the Region 12C tournament, where they will open play against third-seeded Hutchinson Huskies, 19-7 overall, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Loretto.
That would be two full weeks without a game. Blues Manager John Anderson hasn’t ruled out trying to schedule an exhibition game somewhere during that break, but he also isn’t hung up on the idea of needing a game.
“I think, ultimately for us, we’ve got a handful of guys dealing with nagging injuries,” Anderson said. “The biggest benefit from getting the time we’re going to get is letting guys rest their bodies a little bit.
“The two weeks will be really good for us, to rest and heal,” Anderson said. “But we’re not going to just sit around and put cold bags of peas on us the whole time.”
Rather, the Blues will look for a mix of cold therapy and live action in practices. An exhibition game is still possible, Anderson said, if he can find a willing opponent. If not, he plans a series of intrasquad activities where pitchers can refine their form and hitters can work in simulated game situations.
Anderson acknowledged the Blues weren’t at their best in their final two games of the season — a 10-0 loss to Maple Plain on July 19 and the loss Friday at Loretto.
“Offensively, we just haven’t been hitting our stride lately,” Anderson said. “You’re not going to win too many games scoring two runs or less, especially in the playoffs.
“It’s not uncommon to have stretches where an offense will struggle,” he added. “Unfortunately for us, it’s happened at the end of the year. Hopefully, we find our stride as the region (tournament) gets moving.”
Four teams of the eight teams in the Region 12C tournament will advance to the state tournament. The double-elimination regional means teams must win twice before they lose twice in order to qualify state.
Litchfield hasn’t qualified for the Minnesota Baseball Association state tournament in two decades. That, plus the fact that the Blues’ home, Optimist Park, will be co-host to this year’s state tournament along with Dassel and Delano, provide plenty of motivation. But perhaps the biggest motivation is simply continuing to play deeper into the summer.
“Obviously, you’re driven to want to find a state tournament berth,” Anderson said. “Regardless if it’s on our home turf or not, I think our guys would be over the moon to play in the state tournament.”
That starts with getting back to full health and into game shape during the next two weeks.