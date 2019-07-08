Runs were hard to come by for the Litchfield Blues on Sunday, as they lost 11-0 at home to Maple Plain.
The Diamond Devils scored a run in each of the first two innings before scoring twice in the third and four runs in the fourth for an 8-0 lead. Maple Plain added one more run in the sixth and two more runs in the eighth.
Litch was held to just two hits, coming from Andrew Loch and Jack Ramthun.
The Blues sit at 4-12 in North Star League play, and next travel to play rival Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a Darwin Night celebration. Litch defeated D-C 13-6 last Saturday in their previous meeting.
Maple Plain 11, Litchfield Blues 0 (July 7)
M.P. ... 112 401 02 - 11
Litch ... 000 000 00 - 0
Litch stats
Batting - A. Loch 1-3; M. Spreit 0-2; B. Lecher 0-1; C. Klabunde 0-2, 2SB; B. Smith 0-2; T. Chellin 0-1; J. Jones 0-3; J. Hyde 0-3; J. Ramthun 1-1; G. Lecher 0-1; D. Kotzer 0-1; E. Kaping 0-2; T. Peterson 0-1; A. Kaping 0-2; D. Hamm 0-1; Totals - 2-25, 0R, 0RBI, 0BB, 6K
Pitching - J. Hyde (L) 6IP-10H-9R-8ER-5BB-3K; E. Kaping 2IP-2H-2R-2ER-2BB-0K