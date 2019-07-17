The Litchfield Blues dropped a home North Star League battle Tuesday, falling 9-4 to the Cokato Kernels.
Cokato took advantage of early errors by the Blues to score two runs in both the first and second inning. Litch added a run in the fifth, but Cokato responded with three runs in the sixth for a 7-1 lead. The Blues scored two runs in the bottom of the inning, but Cokato came right back with two in the seventh. Litch scored a final run in the ninth.
Brady Smith and Joey Hyde each had two hits for Litch, while Jake Jones and Andrew Loch each tallied an RBI. Cody Klabunde recorded a triple, while Stan Ridgeway suffered the loss on the mound after allowing four runs in five innings.
Litchfield next plays its regular season finale at 2 p.m. Sunday when it hosts NSL-leading Delano.
Cokato Kernels 9, Litchfield Blues 4 (July 16)
Cokato ... 220 003 200 - 9
Litch ...... 000 012 001 - 4
Litch stats
Batting - A. Loch 1-4, RBI; M. Spreiter 0-3, BB; C. Klabunde 1-4, R; J. Jones 1-4, R, RBI; B. Smith 2-4, R; J. Ramthun 0-2; J. Kiehn 0-1; T. Chellin 0-1; J. Hyde 2-4, R; G. Lecher 1-3; D. Hamm 0-1; A. Kaping 0-3; Totals - 8-34, 4R, 2RBI, BB, 2K
2B - Smith; 3B - Klabunde
Pitching - S. Ridgeway 5IP-3H-4R-2ER-7BB-2K; A. Loch 1.2IP-3H-5R-5ER-6BB-0K; A. Kaping 2.1IP-2H-0R-0ER-0BB-3K