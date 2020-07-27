After a whirlwind season with 10 games packed into the past three weeks, the Litchfield Blues wrapped up their regular season Sunday with a 9-1 loss to the Hutchinson Huskies.
Combined with a 2-1 loss to Dassel-Cokato Friday and a 3-0 loss to Howard Lake Wednesday, the Blues finished their North Star League schedule with a 2-8 record and ninth in the league standings. That means they’ll be one of four teams playing off for the final seed in the Region 12C Tournament that starts next week.
“We’re ready to make an impact against these lower-level teams,” Litchfield manager John Anderson said. “It seems like we find ourselves here every year. It’s a little frustrating, but the guys always seem, when they get into that playoff atmosphere … everyone steps up their game and they want to win. A spark is lit in everybody.”
After close losses earlier in the week, Litchfield gave the Huskies a battle for the first five innings. Starting pitcher Joey Hyde gave up a single run in the first inning, but then pitched four scoreless until a three-run home run in the sixth broke the game open. Reliever Kal Volinkaty allowed another four runs in the eighth inning to the Huskies, who had 14 hits in the game.
“We let a couple (innings) slip,” Anderson said. “That’s kind of been our downfall this year. We play good for seven or eight innings but have that rough patch.”
Litchfield’s offense was kept quiet as well. The Blues were held to seven hits and scored their only run in the eighth inning.
Although the Blues did not finish the regular season as well as they hoped, the past is behind them. What lies ahead is a home game in the first round of playoffs. Litchfield hosts Montrose/Waverly at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. In the other playoff game, Dassel-Cokato hosts Cokato. The winner of the two games will play at 2 p.m. Sunday at the high seed’s field, and the winner of that game will earn the No. 8 seed in the region tournament.
“If we can get two, three or four games and get into regions, that would be a great experience for a young team, and that’s kind of what we’re aiming for,” Anderson said.
Litchfield beat Montrose by one run earlier in the year, and the Blues lost their games to Cokato and Dassel-Cokato this year. It’ll be a tough road to the region tournament, and Anderson said the Blues’ bats need to come to life if they hope to be playing into next week.
But while the offense has struggled this summer, pitching has been a bright spot, and Anderson wasn’t shy about naming Owen Boerema, the team’s ace, as its starting pitcher for Saturday’s game.
“Having Owen on the mound, we know we are competitive against anybody,” Anderson said. “We just need to hit the ball. We need to get some rhythm through the middle of our lineup and put some runs on the board.”
Hutchinson 9, Litchfield 1 (July 26)
Hutch ……. 100 004 040 – 9
Litchfield … 000 000 010 – 1
Litch stats
Batting: Dylan Koll 0-3; Bret Wendlandt 1-1, RBI; Matt Spreiter 1-4; Jake Jones 0-4; Gabe Lecher 1-3; Ben Alsleben 1-1; Drew Kotzer 0-3; David Hamm 0-1; Toby Chellin 0-4; Avery Liestman 2-3, R; Joey Hyde 0-2; Kal Volinkaty 0-1; Cody Klabunde 1-1
Pitching: Hyde 6IP-5R-5ER-8H-1BB-3K; Volinkaty 2IP-4R-4ER-6H-1BB-1K; Jack Ramthun 1IP-0R-0ER-0H-0BB-1K