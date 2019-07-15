The Litchfield Blues couldn't get their offense rolling Friday, as they lost 12-0 at home to the Loretto Larks.
Loretto scored a run in each of the first three innings for an early 3-0 lead. The Larks then blew the game open with five runs in the fifth inning, and followed with three runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh.
Litchfield accumulated four errors and notched six hits. Matt Spreiter led the team with two hits, while Jake Jones reached base three times.
The Blues next play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when they host Cokato.
Loretto Larks 12, Litchfield Blues 0 (July 12)
Loretto ... 111 053 1 - 12
Litch ...... 000 000 0 - 0
Litch stats
Batting - A. Loch 0-3; A. Kaping 0-1; M. Spreiter 2-3; J. Anderson 0-1; J. Jones 1-2, BB; B. Smith 1-3; J. Ramthun 1-1; J. Kiehn 1-3; T. Chellin 0-1, BB; D. Kotzer 0-1; J. Hyde 0-2; K. Volinkaty 0-1; E. Kaping 0-2; G. Lecher 0-1; C. Klabunde 0-2; D. Hamm 0-0, BB; Totals - 6-27, 0R, 0RBI, 3BB, 6K
Pitching - J. Hyde (L) 5IP-9H-8R-3ER-2BB-2K; K. Volinkaty 2IP-4H-4R-4ER-3BB-4K