The first round of the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament was this past weekend, and two of the three North Star League teams that played won their games to move on to the second week of the tournament.
Maple Lake defeated Alexandria 15-2, and Buffalo beat Fort Ripley 8-1.
Howard Lake lost to the Watkins Clippers 3-0 Saturday, ending the year for Litchfield draftee Joey Hyde.
Litchfield still has one player, Owen Boerma, alive in the tournament. He was drafted by Delano, which earned a first-round bye as the Region 12C champ. The A’s are scheduled to face Carver at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, in Milroy.