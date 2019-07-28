A hard-fought battle ended in a loss for the Litchfield Blues Saturday, as they fell 7-2 to Loretto in the Region 12C play-in tournament.
Litchfield scored off an RBI single from Brady Smith in the first inning, but Loretto responded with two runs in the first inning. Litch tied the game with a run in the second off an outfield error, but Loretto scored a run off a sacrifice fly in the fourth for a 3-2 lead.
Loretto scored on an RBI single in the sixth, and then opened up with three insurance runs in the eighth to put the Blues away.
The Blues left the bases loaded in the second inning, and left two runners on base in the fifth, sixth and ninth innings. The Larks left the bases loaded in the first and third innings and two runners on base in the sixth.
Smith had three hits for the Blues, while Joey Hyde had a double and pitched eight innings while allowing just three earned runs.
This story will be updated.
Loretto Larks 7, Litchfield Blues 2 (Region 12C play-in tournament, July 27)
Litch ...... 110 000 000 - 2
Loretto ... 200 101 03x - 7
Litch stats
Batting - A. Loch 1-5; M. Spreiter 1-4, R, BB; J. Jones 0-4, BB; B. Smith 3-5, RBI; J. Hyde 1-4, BB; J. Kiehn 0-3, BB; D. Kotzer 0-1; G. Lecher 0-3; A. Kaping 1-4, R; E. Kaping 1-3, BB; Totals - 8-36, 2R, RBI, 5BB, 3K
2B - Hyde
Pitching - J. Hyde (L) 8IP-13H-7R-3ER-2BB-2K