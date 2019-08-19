Sixteen teams are eliminated and 32 teams remain following the first weekend of the Class C state amateur baseball tournament in Delano and Maple Lake. There were six shut outs, two walk-off home runs, and plenty of close games to fill the first weekend with action.
While the Hutchinson Huskies had a bye last weekend, along with all 16 region champions, three other Region 12 teams were in action. The Cokato Kernels were the only team to earn a win as they took advantage of six errors to beat Sleepy Eye 3-0. They'll face Bemidji at 7 p.m. Saturday in Maple Lake.
In the other two Region 12 team games, Howard Lake's offense was held to just two hits by New London-Spicer in a 2-0 loss, and Maple Lake lost 6-5 to Perham on a walk-off home run in the 12th inning.
Other tournament results included Cold Spring defeating No. 7-ranked St. Patrick 2-0 shutout on Friday. On Saturday, Isanti shutout Morristown 5-0, Luverne edged Carver 4-3, Buckman blasted Stewartville-Racine 14-6, Prior Lake defeated Foley 4-1, Cologne beat Hadley 5-2, and Bird Island held Dumont to two hits for a 1-0 victory.
The first round of games ended Sunday with Sauk Centre beating Green Isle 5-3, Lake City taking down Fort Ripley 7-5, Marble defeating New Munich 4-3, Avon defeating Lake Henry 3-1 and No. 6-ranked Waterville beating St. Benedict 3-2 on a walk-off home run.
Playing in their first state tournament, the Watkins Clippers earned a tight 2-0 victory Sunday against Stark. Brenden Ashton had two RBIs in the first inning to give the Clippers the lead. Pitcher Matt Geislinger allowed a hit to the first batter he faced, but wouldn't allow another in a one-hit complete game shutout in which he struck out 19 batters. Watkins next plays against Region 9 champion Morris at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The action starts back up again this weekend with a full schedule of games Friday, Saturday and Sunday.