Another weekend of the Class C State Amateur Baseball tournament cut the field in half, as the number of teams vying for a state title shrunk from 32 to 16.
While the Hutchinson Huskies were putting the finishing touches on a 7-2 victory against the Marble Mallards on Friday in Maple Lake, a tighter contest was going down in Maple Lake. Isanti and Young America were tied in a 2-2 contest in the 12th inning until the No. 3-ranked Cardinals delivered a walk-off single to keep their season alive.
Sauk Centre and No. 2-ranked Sartell did battle on Saturday in Delano for the right to face the Huskies in the next round. The two teams were engaged in a pitching duel throughout, with both starting pitchers holding the opponent's bats in check. It took until the ninth inning for a run to be scored, when Sauk Centre's Brian Buening scored on a passed ball. Buening was the lone runner to reach third base in the game.
The other Region 12 team alive in the tournament entering the weekend was the Cokato Kernels. They took a 1-0 lead against Bemidji in the first inning Saturday, but fell behind and never recovered a in a 4-1 loss to pop their state title hopes.
Other contests on Saturday included the Jordan Brewers taking advantage of five Bird Island errors to win 10-4, highlighted by a four-run eighth inning. The Waterville Indians scored a run in the first inning against the Bluffton Braves and didn't score again, but that was all they would need in a 1-0 win. The Indians held the Braves to just four hits in the contest.
A two-run home run was all the offense the Fairmont Martins would need in a 2-1 victory against Lake City. The Farming Flames scored two runs in the first inning against Cold Spring, and held the Rockies in check from there. The Rockies scored a run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth, but left the tying run stranded on third base in the ninth inning. Cologne allowed just one hit in a 2-0 win against Nisswa, and Fergus Falls used a four-run second inning to help top Prior Lake 7-2.
Sunday saw the Raymond Rockets dominate Perham in a 7-0 victory, while New Market squeezed out a 1-0 win against Luverne, scoring the only run in the bottom of the eighth inning. New London-Spicer allowed two ninth-inning runs but held on to win 4-2 against Mora. Buckman's offense produced 11 hits in a 4-1 win against New Ulm, while the Red Wing Aces defeated Avon 3-1.
Finally, the Watkins Clippers continued their state run with a late rally. The Clippers trailed the Morris Eagles 1-0 entering the eighth inning, but Brenden Ashton's two-RBI double put Watkins ahead. Matt Geislinger added an RBI to make it 3-1. Geislinger held off the Eagles for the win, as the Clippers pitcher threw his second complete game of the tournament, striking out 11 while allowing just three hits and one earned run. He now has struck out 30 batters in 18 innings at state while allowing just four hits and one run.
Watkins next plays against Red Wing at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Maple Lake.