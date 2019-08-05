There’s just one week left in Class C town ball region playoffs, and many teams are still playing for a spot at the state tournament, which is being hosted by Maple Lake, Delano and Dassel this year.
So far 28 teams have earned spots in the state tournament, and that leaves another 20 in the 48-team field.
Here’s an update on all 16 regions around the state, with who’s already in and who’s playing for the final state spots.
REGION 1
Six teams are still standing in the Region 1C tournament, where two state bids are up for grabs. Mora and Isanti play a state-qualifying game Friday, but the loser will have another shot at state Sunday.
Hibbing, East Bethel, North Branch and Princeton are the other four teams standing, and one will get a shot at qualifying for state on Sunday.
REGION 2
In the Region 2 round-robin tournament, six teams are competing for three spots at state. So far New Ulm is off to a 2-0 start, while Hanska is down 0-2. Lamberton, Sleepy Eye, Springfield and Stark each have 1-1 records, but there were more games scheduled Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
REGION 3
Four teams have already punched their tickets to state from this region, now all that’s left is to determine the seeds.
The Prior Lake Mudcats took the No. 4 seed following a loss to St. Benedict. St. Benedict and St. Patrick are scheduled to play Wednesday, and the loser will take the No. 3 seed. The winner advances to the championship to face New Market for the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds.
REGION 4
Two of three state spots have been claimed by Raymond and New London/Spicer in this region. Those teams will play Friday a place in the region final.
Four teams are left playing for the final state berth: Starbuck, Bird Island, Regal and Sacred Heart. Only one will be left standing after Saturday.
REGION 5
Two teams have punched their tickets to state, while four others are competing for one more spot out of this region.
Red Wing and Stewartville have both qualified and play each other Friday in the semifinal. Meanwhile Cannon Falls, Wanamingo, Austin and Lake City have games scheduled Saturday see which team will claim the final spot.
REGION 6
Waterville and Jordan have earned spots at the state tournament and will be the top two seeds, while six other teams are still fighting for the remaining spot.
Morristown, Henderson, Blue Earth, St. Clair, Eagle Lake and Belle Plaine are all still playing Friday and Saturday, and the last team standing will claim the third and final state berth.
REGION 7
In Region 7 action, the biggest upset happened during league playoffs as the defending state champion Plato Bluejays lost before reaching regions.
So far Cologne and Young America have earned the first two spots at state and will play Saturday in the semifinals. It’s Cologne’s first state appearance in 47 years, and they had to beat the top seed, Carver, to earn it.
Four other teams will play in elimination/state-qualifying games: Browntown faces Carver on Thursday and Winsted faces Green Isle Friday.
REGION 8
All four teams have punched their tickets to the state tournament from this region, so all that’s left are the seed games.
Nisswa is in the championship and will be at least a No. 2 seed, while Fort Ripley will play for at least the No. 3 seed. Meanwhile Avon and Buckman play Saturday. The loser takes the No. 4 seed, while the winner moves on to play for a better seed.
REGION 9
Morris claimed one of the two state bids from this region, while three other teams are left competing for the final berth.
Clinton and Chokio will play Saturday for a shot to face Dumont later that day. The winner of the second game will earn the final state spot and a shot in the region final.
REGION 10
Marble has claimed one of the two state spots from this region and is playing for the championship. Dilworth and Bemidji are the other two teams playing an elimination/state-qualifying game Saturday.
REGION 11
Sartell and Foley have qualified for state, while four other teams are playing for the final two spots. Sartell and Foley face Friday in a semifinal game, then on Saturday there are two elimination/state-qualifying games: Cold Spring vs. Luxemburg and Monticello vs. Watkins.
REGION 12
The Hutchinson Huskies earned their fourth straight state bid, while the Cokato Kernels earned their first state bid ever out of this region.
In another shocker, Delano, the North Star League champion and top seed in playoffs, was eliminated after losses to Loretto and Buffalo. Maple Plain was the other team eliminated last weekend.
Four more teams are playing for the final two state bids: Howard Lake faces Buffalo Wednesday and Maple Lake plays Loretto Thursday in elimination/state-qualifying games. Both games are at 7:30 p.m. in Hutchinson.
REGION 13
Fairmont and Hadley are going to state after claiming two of the three spots from this region. They will play a best-of-three series to determine the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds.
Meanwhile, the Milroy Irish and Luverne will square off in a best-of-three series to determine who claims the third and final seed.
REGION 14
It’s down to the final four teams, and one has already claimed a spot at state.
Bluffton earned one of the two state berths from this region and is in the final. In the losers bracket, Staples and Midway will play Friday. The winner moves on to face Perham for a shot at the final state spot.
REGION 15
Two teams have qualified for state, while four others are hoping to claim the final of three spots from this region.
Lake Henry and Farming have already earned their spots at state and will play Friday for a place in the region final.
In the losers bracket, St. Martin, Richmond, Spring Hill and New Munich are all hoping to earn the final state spot and maybe make a run for the region final.
REGION 16
Sauk Centre claimed one of the two state spots from this region, and three other teams are playing for the final spot: Frazee, Long Prairie and Fergus Falls.