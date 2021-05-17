Litchfield’s track teams showed impressive depth in the field events, but both boys and girls teams fell short of winning their own triangular Friday.
Annandale captured the boys meet with 88.5 points, while Litchfield finished second with 68.5. Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball took third with 24 points.
While they came up short on the team score, the Dragons flexed their throwing muscles. Litchfield swept the top three spots and four of the top 10 spots in the shot put and discus.
Senior Landon Wagner led the way for the Dragons, taking first in both shot put and discus. Wagner had a toss of 49-feet-6 to win the shot put, and went 136-2 in the discus.
Freshmen Jacob Dietel and TJ Christensen went 2-3 in the shot put and discus. Dietel had a shot toss of 44-6, and Christensen was right behind with a toss of 44-0. Dietel then had a distance of 129-11 in the discus, while Christensen went 117-11.
Senior Levi Schmidt finished 10th in the shot put (34-7) and ninth in the discuss (84-11).
Litchfield earned first-place points in one other field event when sophomore Shelby Lund won the high jump with a leap of 5-feet-6. The Dragons’ Elijah Lofton, a freshman, finished third at 5-4, and junior Levi Nelson took seventh at 4-10.
Ryan Schutz, a junior, won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.28 seconds, nearly two-tenths of a second ahead of Annandale’s Joe Healy. Lofton earned ninth place in 13.22.
Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball captured first in the girls meet with 80 points, while Litchfield edged Annandale for second place 53.5-52.5.
Throwers also powered the Dragons’ girls team Friday, with senior Sydney Jackman winning both the shot put and discus. Jackman had a toss of 91-11 in the discus and 32-5 in the shot put.
And just like the boys team, the top 10 spots in both events were crowded with Litchfield throwers.
Jaelyn Baseman, a sophomore, took second in the shot put (30-5) and fifth in the discus. Freshman Grace Schmidt, meanwhile, finished second in the discus (90-7) and seventh in the shot put (27-0.5).
Senior Cassidy Chellin was sixth in the shot put (27-7.5) and discus (73-11).
Sophomore Greta Hansen gave the Dragons another field event win, taking first in the triple jump with a leap of 32-feet-7.5. Freshman Ellie Brown was fourth in the event.
Litchfield’s sister combo of Raina and Vail Kaping finished 2-3 in the 100, with Raina’s time of 13.62 one-tenth of a second behind event winner Madelyn Hunt of EVWK.