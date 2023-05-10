Bolstered by top individual finishes in several events, Litchfield’s boys and girls team each finished in fourth place in the Central Minnesota Mega Meet Saturday at Sauk Rapids.
Litchfield’s boys scored 77 points, while Monticello won the 10-team meet with 123 points. The Dragons girls piled up 90 points, while Monticello won with 140.
Junior Blake Aller set the pace for the boys team as he won the 400-meter dash, and earned runner-up finishes in the 100 and 200 dashes. Aller’s 400 time was eight-hundredths of a second faster that the runner-up finisher.
Litchfield had two other top-10 finishes in the 400, with senior Chase Housman taking seventh in 54.89 and eighth-grader Xander Chvatal finishing eighth in 54.97.
Litchfield’s dominance in the throwing events came through again, with the Dragons trio of TJ Christensen, Jacob Dietel and Noah Dietel finishing in the top four of the shot put, and top eight of discus. Christensen led the way, winning both events. His shot put finals throw was 7 ½ feet further than the runner-up, while his discus throw was three feet clear of the next-longest toss.
Jacob Dietel took third in the shot put and fifth in the discus, while younger brother Noah Dietel was fourth in shot put and eighth in discus.
August Swenson took sixth in the 3,200, the only freshman among the top seven finishers.
The Dragons’ 400 relay team of Nick Nelson, Housman, Durant Lara and Ty Penk took fourth with a time of 48.44, about four second behind the winning Little Falls team.
Litchfield’s Nelson took fifth in the long jump and 11th in triple jump.
Senior Raina Kaping was fourth in the 100 and seventh in the 200, while fellow senior Lillia Chvatal was eighth in the 100. Both also had top field event performances, Chvatal grabbing first in the long jump and Kaping taking second in pole vault. Chavatal’s winning jump of 16-feet-5 was five inches better than the second-place finisher.
Kaping and Chvatal also teamed up with seventh-grader Josy Turck and freshman Eden Harless to earn second place in the 400 relay, where the team finished in 53.05, one-hundredth of a second ahead of a Foley team and eight-tenths behind the winning team from Monticello.
Sophomore Riley Joyer earned fifth-place finishes in both the 100 and 300 hurdles, her time of 52.15 in the 300 hurdles being a personal-best.
Joyer teamed with Turck, freshman Kala Ziegler and sophomore Anna Sorgatz to take fifth in the 1,600 relay. And the Litchfield team of juniors Kimberlyn Case, Abby Woelfel and Shelby Dengerud, and senior Tynisa Lara earned fourth place in the 3,200 relay.
The Dragons also got a boost from distance runners, with severnth-grader Elsa Helstrom taking fourth place and freshman Abby Thoma sixth in the 3,200.
Senior Jaelyn Baseman took first place in the shot put, her toss of 36-10 ½ being more than 2 ½ feet further than the runner-up. And Dragons junior Grace Schmidt earned third place in the discus with a distance of 107-9.
Senior Greta Hansen finished second in the high jump with a leap of 4-11, two inches off the winning height. Hansen also earned fourth place in the triple jump with a leap of 32-6.