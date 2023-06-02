Litchfield will send a large contingent of competitors to the State Class AA Track and Field Meet next week.
The Dragons saw sixth individuals qualify in seven events, and also pushed through a relay team during the Section 6AA Meet, which concluded Thursday at Orono High School.
The state meet runs Thursday through Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Class AA prelims begin at 9 a.m. Friday, with finals beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Litchfield’s state qualifying performances included:
- TJ Christensen won the discus with a throw of 165-feet, 10 inches, more than 6.5 feet further than the second-place throw Thursday.
It means he will participate in the state meet for the third consecutive year. He qualified for state in shot put as a freshman, then qualified for both shot and discus last season.
He is a two-time section champion in both the shot put and discus, having won the shot put during the first day of section competition Tuesday with throw of 53-feet, 9.25 inches, nearly 2.5 feet further than his closest competition.
Christensen earned medals in both events at last year’s state meet, taking sixth in the discus and seventh in shot put.
- Blake Aller won the Section 6AA title in the 200 with a time of 21.86 seconds, a half-second ahead of runner-up Monte Gillman of Dassel-Cokato. It will be his second tiem competing in the event at state. He finished eighth at state last year.
- Alller will run in two events at the state meet, joining Lukas Kuehl, Garrison Jackman and Xander Chvatal on the 1,600 relay team, which finished second with a time of 3:28.47 in the section finals Thursday.
- Jaelyn Baseman earned a return trip to the state meet with by repeating as Section 6AA shot put champion. The Litchfield senior’s throw of 36-feet, 3.25 inches was about half a foot further than her nearest challenger. She won the section title last year as well, advancing to state, where she finished third.
- Senior Raina Kaping repeated as section champion in the pole vault with a vault of 10-8 Thursday. She won the event in 2022 with a vault of 10-4, at the time a personal-best. She finished 10th in the state meet.
This will actually be Kaping’s third trip to the state meet. She was a member of the Dragons’ state-qualifying 800-meter relay team in 2021.
- Senior Lillia Chvatal won the section championship in the long jump with a leap of 17-feet, 5 ½ inches during the first day of competition Tuesday. It will be her second trip to the state meet in the long jump. She finished second in the section last season and went on to place eighth at state. Chvatal’s long jump win was just the start of a big day — she also qualified for the finals in the 100- and 200-meter dashes
- Junior Grace Schmidt qualified for the state meet with a runner-up finish in the discus, throwing a distance of 118-7. Holy Family Catholic senior Logan Paulsen won the event with a throw of 124-1. Schmidt also finished fifth in the shot put Thursday.
Other top performances for the Dragons during Thursday’s meet included:
Chvatal finished third and Kaping fourth in the 100-meter finals with times of 12.72 and 12.79 seconds, respectively. Providence Academy’s Brooke Hohenecker won the event with a time of 12.19. Hohenecker also won the 200 finals with a time of 25.23, while Kaping ran seventh (26.83) and Chvatal eighth (26.86).
Seventh-grader Josy Turck finished seventh in the 400 finals, running a personal-record 1:03.49. Hohenecker also won the 400, with a time of 58.98. Turck qualified for the finals with the seventh-best prelim time (1:04.17).
Kimberlyn Case took seventh in the 800 finals with a time of 2:36.06.
Seventh-grader Elsa Helstrom ran 10th in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:45.06. Teammates Kala Ziegler (6:01.22) and Abby Thoma (6:09.79) ran 20th and 21st, respectively.
Helstrom finished eighth in the 3,200 with a time of 12:37.21, an event won by Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior Vivienne Larson in 11:26. Thoma finished 18th (13:50.91 and McKayla Kruger 19th (13:56.97) for the Dragons.
Riley Joyer finished sixth in the 100 hurdles and seventh in the 300 hurdles for Litchfield. Joyer’s time of 51.02 in the 300 hurdles was a personal-best.
Litchfield’s 400 relay team finished one spot out of state meet qualification. The team of Chvatal, Turck, Eden Harless and Kaping ran third with a time of 50.38, finishing about a half-second out of second.
The Dragons 800 relay team of Lydia Schultz, Samantha Turck, Anna Sorgatz and Josie Bjorkman took 10th with a time of 1:56.28.
Josy Turck, Joyer, Sorgatz and Ziegler teamed for a sixth-place finish in the 1,600 relay, running a time of 4:25.81.
Litchfield’s 3,200 relay team of Case, Abby Woelfel, Shelby Dengerud and Tynisa Lara took seventh in the event with a time of 10:55.59.
The Dragons’ Lily Christensen, an eighth-grader, finished 26th in shot put.
Litchfield’s 800 relay team narrowly missed qualifying for the state meet, posting a time of 1:31.11 to finish third, just six-hundredths of a second behind Rockford’s runner-up and state-qualifying team. The Litchfield team included Garrison Jackman, Lukas Kuehl, Xander Chvatal and Aller.
Brothers Jacob and Noah Dietel finished fourth and ninth, respectively, in the discus. Jacob, a junior, had a personal-best throw of 139-4, while freshman Noah went 132. The paire went fourth and eighth, respectively, in the shot put on the first day of section competition.
Sophomore Nick Nelson earned a sixth-place finish in the high ump with a leap of 5-8. Nelson also took eighth in the long jump with a distance of 19-11.5, and was 16th in the triple jump.
Senior Chase Housman finished eighth in the 400 with a time of 54.66.
Junior Ethan Knudsen ran 20th in the 1,600, and freshman August Swenson was 22nd.