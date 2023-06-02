TJ Christensen discus

T.J. Christensen qualified for the state meet in the shot put and discus last season, and he's going back again this season after winning the Section 6AA title in both events this week.

 FILE PHOTO

Litchfield will send a large contingent of competitors to the State Class AA Track and Field Meet next week.

The Dragons saw sixth individuals qualify in seven events, and also pushed through a relay team during the Section 6AA Meet, which concluded Thursday at Orono High School.

