A trip to the State Class A Track and Field Meet last week didn’t turn out the way any of Litchfield’s competitors hoped it might.
Two boys and four girls from Litchfield competed at the state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School, but the team left without any medals.
Senior Landon Wagner, competing in his final high school meet, finished 16th in the shot put. His throw of 46-feet, 4-inches fell far short of even his seed distances of 50-11.25. Tony Nelson of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton won the event with a toss of 59-2.25.
Dragons sophomore TJ Christensen, meanwhile, earned a 15th place finish in the discus with a throw of 127-4. That, too, fell well short of his season best of 140-2. Will Tschetter of Stewartville won the state title with a throw of 175-7.
Litchfield also sent an 800-meter relay team to the girls state meet. Unfortunately, the foursome of Lillia Chvatal, Raina Kaping, Vail Kaping and Lily Osterberg did not place, getting disqualified after a bad exchange in the event.