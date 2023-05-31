Litchfield saw three competitors qualify for the State Class AA Track and Field Meet and during the first day of the Section 6AA meet Tuesday at Orono High School.
The Section 6AA meet continues Thursday at Orono High School, where the remainder of state qualifiers will be determined.
Litchfield’s early state qualifers were:
- Senior Lillia Chvatal won the section championship in the long jump with a leap of 17-feet, 5 ½ inches. It will be her second trip to the state meet in the long jump. She finished second in the section last season and went on to place eighth at state. Chvatal’s long jump win was just the start of a big day — she also qualified for the finals in the 100- and 200-meter dashes
- Junior Grace Schmidt qualified for the state meet with a runner-up finish in the discus, throwing a distance of 118-7. Holy Family Catholic senior Logan Paulsen won the event with a throw of 124-1.
- Junior TJ Christensen proved the class of the field, winning the shot put with a throw of 53-9 ¼, nearly 2 ½ feet further than runner-up Samuel Dioszeghy of Mound Westonka, who went 51-4 ½.
Litchfield also saw strong performances in preliminary heats of several events. Among the athletes moving on to the finals were:
- Chvatal and fellow senior Raina Kaping qualified for the finals in the 100 and 200. Chvatal had the third-fastest preliminary time in the 100 at 12.72 seconds, and Kaping was fifth-fastest in 12.79.
Meanwhile, Kaping posted the fourth-fastest time in the 200 prelims at 26.47, and Chvatal was seventh-fastest in 26.8.
- Sophomore Riley Joyer qualified for the finals in both the 100 and 300 hurdles. She posted the fourth-fastest qualifying time of 16.92 seconds in the 100 hurdles. Joyer then grabbed the last spot in the finals with the eight-fastest preliminary time of 51.33 seconds.
- Seventh-grader Josy Turck qualified for the finals with the seventh-fastest time in the 400 with a time of 1:04.17.
- Junior Kimberlyn Case qualified for the 800 finals with the seventh-fastest prelim time of 2:30.68.
- Junior Blake Aller had the fastest time in the 100 prelims, 21.81 seconds, with Dassel-Cokato’s Monte Gillman second at 22.55.
- Chase Housman had the sixth-fastest qualifying time of 54.37 seconds in the 400, where Annandale’s Graham Zuehlke posting the fastest qualifying time of 49.42.
Other finals results for Litchfield saw:
Senior Jaelyn Baseman took third place with a throw of 111-8, and freshman Chloe Kowalczyk finished 11th with a throw of 90-5.
Greta Hansen took fourth in the high jump with a height of 4-11. The event was won by Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior Anna Lervick with a leap of 5-1. Lichfield freshmen Katelyn Guggemos and Kierra Lease both competed in the high jump but did not achieve a qualifying height.
Seventh-grader Elsa Helstrom finished eighth in the 3,200 finals with a time of 12:37.21. Vivienne Larson of Benilde-St. Margaret’s won the event with a time of 11:26.
Junior Jacob Dietel finished fourth with a throw of 49-9, and freshman Noah Dietel took eighth (45-5 ¼).
August Swenson, a freshman, took 21st in the 3,200 with a time of 11:53.14.