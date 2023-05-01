Originally scheduled as a triangular, Litchfield’s home meet April 24 gained two more teams of Wright County Conference competitors.
The Dragons still wound up near the top of both the boys and girls fields.
Updated: May 1, 2023 @ 4:21 pm
Litchfield’s girls, powered by nine first-place finishes, cruised to second-place finish with 108 points, just 13 behind meet winner Annandale.
And not only did they win nine events, the Dragons finished 1-2 in four events, taking the top three spots in one event.
Litchfield started strong with seniors Raina Kaping and Lillia Chvatal going 1-2 in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Kaping won the 100 with a time of 13 seconds, and Chvatal was close behind in 13.31. Kaping widened the gap slightly over her teammate in the 200 going 27.1 to Chvatal’s 27.99.
Done with head-to-head competition, Kaping went to the pole vault and won with a height of 10-feet, 6-inhes. Chvatal headed to the long jump and won with a leap of 15-4.25.
Junior Shelby Dengerud won the 300 hurdles, and was also a member of the Dragons’ first-place 3,200 relay team that also included Kimberlyn Case, Abby Woelfel and Tynisa Lara.
The biggest sweep of the day for the Litchfield girls came in the discus, where junior Grace Schmidt won with a toss of 106-feet, 8-inches. Senior Jaelyn Basemen took second (95-11), and freshman Chloe Kowalczyk was third (84-4).
Meanwhile, in the shot put, Baseman won with a toss of 37-6.5, and Schmidt was second in 32-8.
Senior Greta Hansen claimed Litchfield’s other first-place finish, winning the high jump with a leap of 4-10.
Boys win eight events
Litchfield’s boys took first place in eight events, led by their field events, where junior TJ Christensen and Jacob Dietel went 1-2 in the shot put and discus. The Dragons duo, who competed later in the week at the Hamline Elite Meet, were the class of the throwing field.
Christensen won both events, taking the shot put with a distance of 54-6.5 and the discus with 155-6. Dietel, meanwhile, had a throw of 50-3.75 in shot put and 135-4 in discuss.
And that wasn’t all. Freshman Noah Dietel was third in discus (126-4) and sixth in shot put 39-11.5).
Sophomore Nick Nelson picked up a win for Litchfield in the long jump, his leap of 18-8 going nearly two feet further than the runner up.
Another win came Litchfield’s way in the 1,600 relay, where juniors Lukas Kuehl, Garrison Jackman and Blake Aller teamed with senior Chase Housman to go 3:37.28, nearly 19 seconds faster than the runner-up squad.
Jacob Elwell won the 110 hurdles for Litchfield, while freshman August Swenson and junior Ethan Knudsen went first and third in the 1,600.
Aller was a three-time winner on the day, adding first-place finishes in the 100 and 200 to his 1,600 relay showing.