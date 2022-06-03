Litchfield will send six competitors — three boys and three girls — to the State Class AA Track and Field Meet next week.
The Dragons won four section championships and had three runners-up during the two-day Section 6AA meet, which concluded Thursday at Orono High School.
Litchfield’s boys team finished in a fourth-place tie in the meet, while the girls team was sixth. The top two finishers in each event earn state qualification.
The state meet will be Friday and Saturday, June 10-11, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Sophomore TJ Christensen was a double winner in the section meet for Litchfield, claiming first place in both the shot put and discus.
Christensen advanced to state in the discus last season, after placing second in the event. He is expected to be among the favorites in both the shot put and discus this season.
Christensen won the shot put on Tuesday with a toss of 51-feet, 6-inches. His nearest competitor was teammate Dom Dietel, a senior, who grabbed second place and his first trip to the state meet with a throw of 50-4 1/2.
On Thursday, Christensen was even more dominant, launching a section-winning discus toss of 155-6. Runner-up Samuel Dioszeghy of Mound Westonka was more than 16 feet shy of Christensen’s throw. Dom Dietel finished fifth in the event, and sophomore Jacob Dietel was eighth.
Blake Aller took second in the 200 with a time of 22.48 seconds, finishing behind section champion Grant Nelson of Providence Academy, who crossed the finish line in 22.27.
On the girls side of the section meet, Lillia Chvatal was the Dragons’ first state qualifier, earning a second-place finish in the long jump with a leap of leap of 16-feet, 7 ½-inches on Tuesday. Litchfield’s Jordan Schultz finished 26th in the event with a jump of 13-6.
Jaelyn Baseman secured her first trip to the state meet with a first-place finish in the shot put Thursday. Her winning toss of 36-feet, 7 1/2-inches was nearly 3 ½ feet further than the second-place finisher. Litchfield’s Grace Schmidt finished 16th with a toss of 28-4.75, and Abby Anderson was 25th with a throw of 24-1.
Raina Kaping won the pole vault with a personal-best height of 10-4, three inches better than runner-up Alexandra Schloeder of Rockford. Litchfield’s Eva Sohl tied for 12th at 7-4.
Kaping and Chvatal both competed at the state meet last season, as a member of Litchfield’s 800-meter relay team. This will be their first time competing in an individual event at the state meet.