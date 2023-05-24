With several individual titles and personal-bests popping throughout the day, Litchfield’s girls track and field team rolled to the Wright County Conference West championship May 16 at Watertown-Mayer High School.
Litchfield won the eight-team meet with 129.5 points, 12 ahead of runner-up Rockford’s 117.5. Annandale was third at 112 points.
The points piled up as the Dragons won five individual titles and earned several other finishes. Among the individual highlights were:
- Raina Kaping won the 100-meter dash, was second in the 200 and won the pole vault.
Kaping’s height of 11-2 in the pole vault was a personal best. The Dragons senior advanced to the state meet in the pole vault last year when she cleared a then-personal-best height of 10-4. She then finished 10th at the state meet.
Kaping’s winning time in the 100 was four-hundredths of a second faster than Glencoe-Silver Lake’s Ellie Sonju. She was six-tenths of a second behind Mylea Monahan of G-SL in the 200.
- Senior Lillia Chvatal won the long jump with a personal-best distance of 17-2, nearly eight inches further than the nearest competition. Chvatal finished eighth at last year’s state meet after qualifying with a then-personal-best distance of 16-7 ½ in the Section 6AA meet. Chvatal also finished fifth in the 100 and 200 in last week’s conference meet.
- Litchfield’s throwers had a big day, as well, with Jaelyn Baseman winning the shot put and Grace Schmidt taking first in the discus.
Baseman, a senior who qualified for the state meet last season, soared above the competition with a toss of 38-feet, 7 inches in the shot put – three feet further than runner-up Lexi Koch of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted. Schmidt was third in shot with a toss of 34-3.
Roles were reversed in the discus, where Schmidt’s throw of 109-5 was more than five feet better than Baseman’s runner-up distance of 103-9.
- Kaping and Chvatal then teamed with seventh-grader Josy Turck and ninth-grader Eden Harless to take second in the 400 relay with a time of 51.47.
- Elsa Helstrom finished second in the 3,200 with a time of 12:33.07, and Abby Thoma was seventh in 13:03.7.
- Riley Joyer took third in the 100 hurdles, her time of 17.4 seconds four-tenths behind winner Mary Rauschendorfer of Dassel-Cokato. Joyer also took ninth in the 300 hurdles.
- Senior Greta Hansen finished third in the high jump with a height of 5-feet. New London-Spicer’s Danica Pederson won the event with a leap of 5-2. Hansen also took third in the triple jump with a personal-record leap of 34-5 ½.
- The 800 relay team of freshmen Lydia Schultz and Harless and sophomores Anna Sorgatz and Samantha Turck earned a sixth-place finishe in 1:58.48.
- Josy Turck, Joyer, Sorgatz and freshman Kala Ziegler teamed up for a sixth-place finish in the 1,600 relay.
- Juniors Kimberlyn Case, Shelby Dengerud, Abby Woelfel and senior Tynisa Lara ran toa fifth-place finish in the 3,200 relay.
- Junior Eva Sohl posted a personal-best of 8-feet to finish in a tie for seventh in the pole vault.
BOYS FINISH FIFTH
Litchfield finished with 94.5 points in the eight-team boys meet, which Rockford won easily with 164 points.
While the highlights were not as numerous as their girls counterparts, the Dragons boys had several top finishes, as well.
- Junior TJ Christensen was a double winner for the Dragons as he took first in the shot put and discus. His 56-9 toss in the shot put was more than 4 ½ feet further than the runner-up from Glencoe-Silver Lake.
Christensen soared even higher above the field in the discus, where he launched a personal-best toss of 166-9, more than 27 ½ feet further than the nearest competition.
- Junior Blake Aller posted a personal-best of 22 seconds while winning the 200, more than three-tenths of a second ahead of runner-up Monte Gillman of Dassel-Cokato.
Aller followed up his 200 performance with a runner-up finish in the 400 with a time of 51.05.
- The medal platform was crowded with Dragons following the 400. Along with Aller’s runner-up finish, juniors Garrison Jackman and Lukas Kuehl also posted top-eight finishes. Jackman was fourth in 52.97 and teammate Kuehl was fifth in 53.17.
- Junior Jacob Dietel posted a third-place finish in the discus (133-8) and was 12th in the shot put (40-0).
- Freshman Noah Dietel took seventh in both the shot put (43-8 ½) and discus (123-6).
- Kuehl, Jackman, Aller and eighth-grader Xander Chvatal claimed a conference title in the 1,600 relay, clocking in at 3:28.67.
- Junior Ethan Knudsen took seventh in the 800 with a time of 2:15.42, a personal-best.
- Freshman August Swenson finished fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:56.8, less than a tenth of a second out of fourth. Swenson also earned an eighth-place finish in the 3,200 with a time of 11:12.7.
- Litchfield’s 400 relay team of Ayden Cziok, Chase Housman, Durant Lara and Ty Penk finished seventh.
- Jackman, Kuehl, Housman and Chvatal finished fourth in the 800 relay in 1:35.86.
- Elijah Lofton earned a third-place finishe in the high jump, going 5-10, which was two inches off the winning height. Lara tied for eighth (5-6) and Nick Nelson was 10th (5-6) in the event.
- Nelson took sixth in the triple jump (37-8) and was eighth in the long jump with a distance of 19-5.