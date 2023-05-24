Dragons girls are champions

Members of the Litchfield girls track and field team celebrate their Wright County Conference West championship last week.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

With several individual titles and personal-bests popping throughout the day, Litchfield’s girls track and field team rolled to the Wright County Conference West championship May 16 at Watertown-Mayer High School.

Litchfield won the eight-team meet with 129.5 points, 12 ahead of runner-up Rockford’s 117.5. Annandale was third at 112 points.

Tags