Litchfield saw three athletes qualify for the state meet during the first day of the Section 3AA Track and Field Meet Tuesday at Orono.
The second and final day of competition is set for Thursday, when state qualifiers will be decided in most events. The top two finishers in each event automatically qualify for state.
Sophomore TJ Christensen and senior Dom Dietel qualified in the shot put. Christensen won the event with a throw of 51-feet, 6 inches, while Dietel was second at 50-4.5.
Dragons sophomore Jacob Dietel took fifth in the event with a toss of 45-10.5.
Junior Lillia Chvatal finished second in the long jump with a distance of 16-feet, 7.5 inches to qualify for the state meet. Rockford’s Elise Bjorn took first with a jump of 17-1.
Litchfield’s girls team just missed get a couple of throwers into the state meet as junior Jaelyn Baseman and sophomore Grace Schmidt finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the discus. Baseman had a toss of 103-5, and Schmidt went 103 feet.
In other Litchfield finals performances on the first day:
- Junior Greta Hansen finished in a tie for ninth place in the high jump with a height o 4-10. Orono’s Freya Clifford won the event with a leap of 5-feet.
- Logan King, a senior, finished seventh in the pole vault with a height of 10-3. Rockford sophomore Brian Schloeder won the event at 13-9.
- Senior Jordan Schultz took 26th in the long jump with a leap of 13-6.
- Sophomore Nick Nelson finished 10th in the triple jump with a distance of 37-8. Caleb Richards of Rockford took the title with a leap of 41-4.5.
- Freshman Ole Rogness finished seventh in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:36.22. Annandale freshman Salvador Wirth won the event in 9:40.75.