Hutchinson’s track and field teams traveled north a short distance April 24 to compete against Wright County Conference competition at Litchfield.
Both Tigers teams wound up with third-place finishes. Hutchinson’s girls tallied 60 points to finish in the middle of a five-team field, which was topped by Annandale’s 121 points. The boys team earned 74 points, while Litchfield won with 123.
The Tigers’ Nathan Johnson won the 400 meters with a time of 55.17 seconds, one of four first-place finishes for Hutchinson on the day.
Tyson Farley and Noah Sturges went 2-3 in the 800.
Charlie Renner won the 300 hurdles, with a cushion of more than three seconds.
Hutchinson’s 400 relay teams swept the top two spots in the event. Breck Gregor, Levi Teetzel, Andrew Ladwig and Alex Elliott team up to win the event in 46.2. The Tigers B-relay of Hanley Neumann, Jadiin Jorgensen, Rodrigo Aguiniga and Luther Eells finished with a time of 50.56.
The Tigers’ 800 relay team of Parker Peterson, Tyson Hennessey, Breck Gregor and Renner won with a time of 1.37.09, nearly five seconds faster than the runner-up team from Litchfield.
Hutchinson’s relay dominance continued in the 1,600. Though the Tigers didn’t win the event, their A and C relay teams went 2-3.
Junior Anton Kadlec finished third in the shot put with a toss of 46-feet, 5.25-inches, then he finished sixth in the discus with a throw of 99-feet.
Jorgensen finished second in the long jump with a distance of 16-8.75, and Cesar Martinez took third in the triple jump with a personal-best leap of 32-2.
Hutchinson’s girls were led by junior Isabelle Schmitz, who breezed to wins in the 400 and 800. Schmitz qualified for the state meet in the 1,600 and 3,200 last year, taking fourth and third, respectively.
Following Schmitz in the 400 were teammates Madison Wester in second, Aubree Schwanz in fourth and Hanna Pullis in sixth. It was a Hutchinson logjam at the top of the 800 standings, as well, with seventh-grader Hathaway Reiter taking third and junior Breanna Stansbury third behind Schmitz.
Schmitz, Reiter, Wester and Lydia Wollan teamed up later in the meet to win the 1,600 relay.
The Tigers’ Zoe Theis an Adler Nelson went 1-2 in the 100 hurdles, while Naomi Sickmann and Theis went 2-3 in the 300 hurdles.
Hutchinson’s 800 relay team of Brie Kobow, Madison Wester, Aubree Schwanz and Hannah Wigern finished second, a half-second behind Annandale’s winning foursome.
Stansbury cleared 4-feet-8 to earn second place in the high jump, and also finished runner-up in the triple jump with a distance of 31-4. Meanwhile, Nelson, an eighth-grader, took fourth in the long jump.
Hutchinson was scheduled to compete in a pair of invitational meets this week, starting Tuesday at St. Croix, then Friday at Fairmont.