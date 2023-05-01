Hutchinson’s track and field teams traveled north a short distance April 24 to compete against Wright County Conference competition at Litchfield.

Both Tigers teams wound up with third-place finishes. Hutchinson’s girls tallied 60 points to finish in the middle of a five-team field, which was topped by Annandale’s 121 points. The boys team earned 74 points, while Litchfield won with 123.

