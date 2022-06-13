A pair of Hutchinson runners broke school records and claimed state meet hardware during the State Class AA Track and Field Championships last week at Albertville-St Michael High School.
Sophomore Isabelle Schmitz finished third in the 3,200-meter run on Friday, establishing a new school record with a time of 10:43.14.
Schmitz turned in a time of 5:01.32 to take fourth place in the 1,600 final on Saturday.
“Overall, Izzy had a really great season,’ girls co-coach Christie Hantge said. “She broke the school record at a number of locations this year (in the 3,200). She’s just one of those athletes you can put in really any long sprint or middle distance or long distance race, that you know she is going to do well. She has a fantastic kick at the end, which really helps her outshine competitors in a race because she has so much speed and endurance.”
The coaching staff has high hopes, having Schmitz back next year, as a junior.
“We’re excited for next season. We know that she’s going to continue to improve and that we can count on her.” Hantge said.
In boys competition, junior Mitchell Piehl tied his own Hutchinson school record of 22.12 second in the 200 preliminaries on Friday. Piehl shares a long-standing record with alum Tom Coles, according to head coach Scott Marshall. Piehl backed up his performance in the final, with a time of 22.65, for seventh place.
In the 400 final, Piehl finished second with a time of 48.98, second only to Coles in Hutchinson history. Piehl and Coles are the only two athletes in school history to do sub-49 seconds in the 400.
“Mitchell’s early-season goals were to break 49 seconds in the 400, and (set) the 200-meter record, and he accomplished both of those.” Marshall said.
“Mitchell has been a captain for the track team for both his junior and senior year. I think his leadership — on and off the track — was very good. He will be receiving a state award for his achievements in the academic classroom and on the track,” Marshall said.