With three state meet qualifiers returning and a solid crew of underclassmen coming up, the Litchfield girls track and field team expects to be a force to reckon with this season.

“I really feel like we can compete for a conference title if we can fill in a couple events and stay healthy,” said Tait Christensen, who’s entering his 25th season as Dragons head coach. “We want to compete each meet and work to get better each day. We feel like we have several girls who have an opportunity to advance to the state meet.”

