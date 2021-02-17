The first Litchfield High School parent and trapshooter meeting of the season will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at Darwin Gun Club. This will also be the day to register for the Litchfield High School Trap team.
Meeting is required for students interested in joining the high school trap team. First priority is given to students who were registered last year, and then membership is decided by grade level. Participants must have a firearms safety certificate in hand in order to register. Cost for the season is $50.