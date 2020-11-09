Through five games, it seems that not much can stop the Litchfield offense.
Except itself.
The Dragons’ offense continued to be a yard-chewing and point-scoring juggernaut Friday at Albany. Unfortunately, three first-quarter turnovers put Litchfield in a 21-point hole, from which I could not dig out as it suffered its first loss of the season, 58-35.
“Albany’s a good football team,” Litchfield coach Jim Jackman said. “And this game, we had a few too many mistakes. And, you know, it’s tough to overcome that.”
Take away the first quarter, during which Albany, the state’s third-ranked Class AAA team, scored 28 unanswered points for a 28-7 lead, and the contest was fairly even.
Of course, there are no mulligans in high school football.
“That first quarter, obviously, we did some good things on that first drive, and then we turned the ball over,” Jackman said. “Then our defense is on the short side of the field and they make some plays.”
Litchfield, ranked eighth in the state entering the game, drove about 70 yards following the opening kickoff and scored on Ben Alsleben’s 21-yard pass to Logan King. Albany, 5-0 overall, responded with its own long drive, capped by an 18-yard pass from Isaiah Gerads to Ethan Navratil.
Not long after that is when things got significantly worse for the Dragons.
Navratil picked off an Alsleben pass and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown on the next Litchfield possession. Then, the next two Dragons possessions ended in fumbles recovered by Albany on the Litchfield side of the 50-yard line. The Huskies converted both into touchdowns, and in what seemed the blink of an eye, Albany had as many points in the first quarter as Litchfield had surrendered in any of its first four games.
Albany added another touchdown midway through the second quarter for a 34-7 lead.
The Dragons didn’t quit, however. Their vaunted passing game powered them to two touchdowns before halftime as they closed the gap to 34-21.
“At halftime it was a two-score game,” Jackman said. “I’ve been down this road many times, being here over the years and playing Albany, and all of the sudden it’s 50-7 at halftime, they’ve scored seven times and we have one score.
“Tonight they scored four touchdowns that first quarter because of turnovers,” Jackman said. “And you know, our kids kept battling. They just did, they kept fighting, and they pulled it within two scores. I’m proud of the kids. They didn’t stop playing. That fight was still there.”
Alsleben finished the game 33-for-50 passing for 394 yards and three touchdowns, each to a different receiver — King, Tyson Michels and Bennett Lecher. Alsleben also scored on runs of three and 12 yards.