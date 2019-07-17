With the July temperatures rising, so do the stakes for the summer baseball season. The first Litchfield squad to begin its postseason path is the V.F.W. team, which plays its playoff opener Thursday afternoon.
Litch competes in a three-team round robin sub-district play-in tournament with Becker and Aitkin. The tournament will be played at Becker with Litchfield playing Becker at 10 a.m. and Aitkin at noon. If necessary, Becker and Aitkin will play at 2 p.m. The tiebreakers are, in order, least runs allowed and most runs scored, with the top team advancing to the district tournament.
Litchfield is trying to duplicate its postseason magic from last season when it bucked elimination to win eight out of nine postseason games and reached the state tournament. With that run still fresh in the memory of some of the players, head coach Jeff Wollin thinks that it experience will come in handy.
“I think it’ll help,” Wollin said. “We had six or seven guys who were a part of the team last year who are back. That’s definitely a motivating factor for those guys, having been along for that. … It was a great experience, a lot of fun and that’s something that’s been on their mind throughout the season.”
The pressure of winning five-straight elimination games is tough to duplicate, but that’s exactly what the team did last season. With such a tough feat accomplished, it proved to the players that anything is possible come playoff time.
“I think the idea of coming back through the loser’s bracket,” Wollin said, “all those things can be kind of intimidating until you’ve done it.”
Wollin attributed a lot of last season’s run to the team’s pitching, and he is confident in what the rotation has to offer again this season.
“This summer we’ve had three guys who’ve proved they can pitch well enough to win against good opponents,” he said. “Ben Alsleben would be another guy who’s been a top pitcher most of the summer when Avery (Liestman) isn’t available, and Hunter Thiel gives us a lefty whose looked very good at times. … Three good pitchers can get you a long way in that tournament.”
That trio has combined to start 13 games for the team this summer with all three touting an ERA under three. Bennett Lecher, Drew Kotzer and Riley Taber have also started games for Litch, providing depth behind the initial starters.
Lecher, Kotzer and Alsleben lead the team at the plate with batting averages over .400. Lecher’s speed has helped him log four triples and a team-high 25 runs scored. Many VFW players have spent time with the Legion team, and Lecher and Kotzer are among those who have even seen the field for the Litchfield Blues town ball team.
Liestman, Beau Weseloh, Christian Kelsey and Dan Estrada all maintain batting averages higher than .300 to round out a potent offensive lineup. Despite the numbers Wollin does not think the team, sitting at 13-8, and the defending district champions, is one that others will be on the look out for.
“I think we’re kind of always going to be looked at as an underdog when we get into the district,” he said. “There’s so many good teams each year. I don’t think anybody is really counting on Litchfield to the be the favorite or anything like that.”
If Litchfield advances out of the play-in tournament, it would begin the district tournament on Monday in St. Cloud. The tournament will feature eight teams and be double elimination with games continuing Tuesday, Thursday and into the following week.
A string of victories is not uncommon for Litch this season, as it has gone on streaks that including winning five out of six games and a seven-game winning streak in June. Wollin said he thought the team was capable of another run, but it all starts with a pair of must-win games on Thursday.
“I think we have as good a chance as anybody, but you never know how things go,” Wollin said. “We’re just hoping we get through this first two games on Thursday, and, then once you get to the district, it’s wide open. I just like to get there and have another chance to see what we can do.”