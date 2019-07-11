The Litchfield VFW baseball team earned a pair of victories Wednesday, sweeping Paynesville in a home doubleheader.
Doubles from Ben Alsleben and Avery Liestman in the first inning of the first game helped Litch open an early 4-0 lead. It added one more run in the second following a Dan Estrada double, and allowed Paynesville to score just once in a 5-1 win. Alsleben allowed just two hits in six innings on the mound for Litchfield.
The second contest featured more offense and another good start for Litch. It scored two runs in the first inning and five more in the second. Trailing 7-2 going into the third inning, Paynesville tied the game with a five-run inning of its own.
Litch scored a run in the fourth for an 8-7 lead, but Paynesville took its first lead of the game with two runs in the fifth. Litchfield didn't give up, however, and a bases-loaded single from Hunter Thiel drove in two runs for a walk-off 10-9 win.
Bauer Wahl had three hits, three runs scored and four RBIs in the victory, while Thiel had two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Litchfield VFW 5, Paynesville VFW 1 (July 10)
Paynes ... 000 100 - 1
Litch ...... 410 00x - 5
Litch stats
Batting - Bennett Lecher 0-2, R; Ben Alsleben 2-3, R, 2RBI; Avery Liestman 1-2, R, RBI, BB, SB; Drew Kotzer 1-3, R, RBI, 2SB; Christian Kelsey 0-2, BB, SB; Hunter Thiel 0-2; Beau Weseloh 0-2; Dan Estrada 1-2, R, SB; Riley Taber 1-2; Totals - 6-20, 5R, 4RBI, 2BB, 2K
2B - Alsleben, Estrada, Liestman
Pitching - Ben Alsleben (W) 6IP-2H-1R-1ER-2BB-2K
Litchfield VFW 10, Paynesville VFW 9 (July 10)
Paynes ... 011 52 - 9
Litch ...... 250 12 - 10
Litch stats
Batting - Hunter Thiel 2-3, 2R, 2RBI, BB; Bauer Wahl 3-3, 3R, 4RBI, SB; Bennett Lecher 0-1, BB; Drew Kotzer 1-1, RBI, SB; Avery Liestman 1-1, RBI, BB; Ben Alsleben 0-1; Beau Weseloh 0-2, RBI, BB; Riley Taber 0-2; Christian Kelsey 0-1; Dan Estrada 2-2, 2R, BB; Sean McGraw 0-1, R, BB; Dre Joyner 1-2, 2R, BB; Caden Besemer 1-3; Totals - 11-23, 10R, 9RBI, 7BB
2B - Thiel, Wahl
Pitching - Riley Taber 4IP-7H-7R-3ER-1BB-1K; Christian Kelsey (W) 1IP-3H-2R-2ER-0BB-1K