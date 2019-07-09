The Litchfield VFW baseball team returned to action Monday night at Optimist Park. The squad returned from its holiday break as part of a doubleheader against Hutchinson in the last full week of the regular season.
The Hutch VFW team took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning of the opening contest. Litchfield scored two runs in the second and three more in the third for a 5-1 lead, but Hutch wouldn’t go quietly.
A single, a hit-by-pitch and three walks helped Hutch score three runs in the fourth to cut the deficit to one. Litchfield responded in the bottom of the inning, however, as a double from Ben Alsleben and a triple from Bennett Lecher helped propel a four-run inning. Two more runs in the fifth from another double by Alsleben pushed the lead to 11-4, and Litch came away with the six-inning victory.
“That’s probably the best VFW team in the state,” Hutchinson VFW head coach Tyrone Wacker said.
Hutch was hampered by five errors and held to three hits. Alsleben tallied three RBIs and Bennett Lecher had three hits. Riley Taber also added two hits and two RBIs.
For as good as Litchfield’s offense was rolling in the first contest, the second contest against Hutchinson’s Junior Legion team was the opposite. Litch was shut down by Hutchinson’s Alex Prieve, who pitched a complete game shutout and allowed just five hits and one walk.
“He knew what he was doing on the mound,” Litchfield head coach Jeff Wollin said. “I don’t think he had overpowering stuff, but he seemed to have a plan and worked pretty well and threw strikes and kept us off balance. Whereas the first game we saw three or four pitchers and seemed to figure out a way to hit all of them. That’s how baseball goes sometimes. You go from scoring runs almost effortlessly to you can’t find a way to score a run for anything.”
The only runs in the contest came in the top of the fifth inning, when a Litchfield throw to first base sailed high and allowed two Hutchinson runners to score. Avery Liestman threw a complete game for Litch, striking out 12 batters and allowing no earned runs, but he was handed the loss in the 2-0 defeat.
Prieve mowed through the Litchfield lineup in almost half the pitches that Liestman threw, going all six innings on just 56 pitches.
“The first three innings just flew by,” Wollin said. “It seemed like we were getting a lot of first and second pitch outs. We were hitting the ball but right at somebody. And then the last couple innings we didn’t have real good fortune and didn’t take advantage of some things that we needed to do.”
With the regular season winding down, taking advantage of quality starts, particularly those by Liestman, could be an important factor to postseason success.
“One big question mark will be whether we have Avery (Liestman) to pitch for us or not (in the playoffs),” Wollin said. “He’s one of the top legion pitchers, so this was kind of a rare chance to get him on the mound. Kind of tough when you don’t score any runs when he’s pitching.”
Litchfield’s playoff path will be solidified later this week, as it looks to return to the state tournament for the second year in a row. In order to accomplish that feat, Wollin hopes to field a consistent lineup that will provide some stability when the sub-section tournament begins next week.
“Pitching-wise, we’ve got two or three guys for sure who have showed they can throw enough strikes to give us a chance,” Wollin said. “We scored runs pretty well most of the season, we’ve just had to shuffle our defense a lot, depending on who’s pitching and who’s available and who’s healthy and stuff like that. … I think just getting a consistent lineup and playing defense with our top two or three pitchers going will kind of be a challenge for us.”
Litchfield V.F.W 11, Hutchinson V.F.W. 4 (July 8)
Hutch ... 100 300 — 4
Litch .... 023 42x — 11
Litch stats
Batting - Drew Kotzer 1-2, 2R, RBI, BB; Hunter Thiel 2-3, 2R, RBI, BB; Ben Alsleben 1-4, R, 3RBI; Bennett Lecher 3-4, 2R, RBI; Avery Liestman 1-2, R, RBI; Christian Kelsey 1-2; Riley Taber 2-3, R, 2RBI; Jud Dollerschell 0-2, R, BB; Zach Porth 0-2, R, BB; Caden Besemer 0-1, 2BB; Totals — 13-27, 11R, 9RBI, 6BB, 4K
2B — Alsleben (2), Liestman, Taber; 3B — Lecher
Pitching - Drew Kotzer (W) 3IP-2H-4R-4ER-4BB-6K; Hunter Thiel 3IP-0H-0R-0ER-2BB-5K
Hutchinson Jr. Legion 2, Litchfield V.F.W 0 (July 8)
Hutch ... 000 020 — 2
Litch .... 000 000 — 0
Litch stats
Batting - Bennett Lecher 0-2, BB; Ben Alsleben 0-3; Avery Liestman 1-2; Drew Kotzer 0-2; Christian Kelsey 0-2; Hunter Thiel 0-2; Riley Taber 2-2; Jud Dollerschell 1-2; Zach Porth 0-1; Caden Besemer 1-2; Totals — 5-20, 0R, 0RBI, 1BB, 1K
Pitching - Avery Liestman (W) 6IP-4H-2R-0ER-2BB-12K