The Litchfield VFW baseball team opened its district tournament with a tight loss Monday in St. Cloud. Litchfield lost 2-1 to Cold Spring to be sent to the loser's bracket.
Litchfield scored early with a run in the first inning when a single from Ben Alsleben scored Bennett Lecher before an out was recorded. Litchfield put two runners on in the inning, but couldn't score any more and wouldn't put another runner in scoring position the rest of the game. A two-RBI double by Cold Spring in the fourth gave it a lead it wouldn't relinquish.
Litchfield is next scheduled to play in an elimination game at 5 p.m. Tuesday. A win in that contest would secure another game Thursday evening.
Cold Spring VFW 2, Litchfield VFW 1 (District tourney @ St. Cloud, July 22)
Litch ... 100 000 0 - 1
C.S. .... 000 200 x - 2
Litch stats
Batting - Bennett Lecher 1-3, R; Ben Alsleben 1-3, RBI; Avery Liestman 1-3; Drew Kotzer 1-3; Christian Kelsey 1-3; Hunter Thiel 0-3; Beau Weseloh 0-3; Dan Estrada 2-3; Riley Taber 0-2; Totals - 7-26, R, RBI, 0BB, 3K
Pitching - Ben Alsleben (L) 6IP-5H-2R-2ER-3BB-5K