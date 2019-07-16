The Litchfield VFW baseball team lost a pair of contests Monday, being swept in a home doubleheader by New Ulm.
New Ulm scored two runs in the first and third innings and again in the fifth to take a 6-0 lead in the first contest. A sacrifice fly scored a run for Litch in the bottom of the fifth, but that's all it would get in the loss.
Both teams traded runs in the first inning of the second contest. New Ulm scored a run in the fourth, but a lead-off double by Ben Alsleben in the fourth spurred a three-run inning. Litchfield's 4-2 lead was erased in the fifth when New Ulm scored three runs to take a 5-4 advantage that it would not relinquish.
New Ulm Junior Legion 7, Litchfield VFW 1 (July 15)
N.U. ... 202 020 1 - 7
Litch ... 000 010 0 - 1
Litch stats
Batting - Bennett Lecher 1-4, SB; Ben Alsleben 2-2, RBI; Avery Liestman 1-3; Christian Kelsey 0-3; Zach Porth 0-1; Hunter Thiel 0-2; Beau Weseloh 0-3; Riley Taber 0-2, BB; Jud Dollerschell 1-3; Bauer Wahl 1-2, R, BB; Totals - 6-25, R, RBI, BB
2B - Alsleben; 3B - Dollerschell
Pitching - Ben Alsleben (L) 3IP-4H-4R-3ER-2BB-5K; Hunter Thiel 4IP-5H-3R-0ER-4BB-1K
New Ulm Jr. Legion 5, Litchfield V.F.W 4 (July 15)
N.U. ... 100 13 - 5
Litch ... 100 30 - 4
Litch stats
Batting - Hunter Thiel 0-3; Bauer Wahl 0-1; Riley Taber 0-2; Ben Alsleben 2-3, 2R, SB; Bennett Lecher 2-2, 2RBI; Beau Weseloh 0-2, R, SB; Zach Porth 0-1; Christian Kelsey 1-1, R; Dre Joyner 0-2, RBI; Jud Dollerschell 0-1; Avery Liestman 0-1, RBI; Caden Besemer 0-2; Totals - 5-21, 4R, 4RBI, 0BB, 3K
2B - Alsleben, Lecher
Pitching - Bennett Lecher 3.2IP-4H-2R-2ER-2BB-4K; Christian Kelsey 0.1IP-1H-0R-0ER-0BB-1K; Beau Weseloh (L) 0.2IP-0H-3R-0ER-3BB-0K; Riley Taber 0.1IP-0H-0R-0ER-0BB-0K