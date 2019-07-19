Litchfield Township, MN (55355)

Today

Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 94F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 67F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.