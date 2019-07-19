The Litchfield VFW baseball team punched its ticket to the district tournament with a pair of victories Thursday. Litch defeated Becker 5-2 and Aitkin 5-0 to earn the district bid.
Litch got off to a fast start with three runs in the first inning against Becker, and added a run in the second inning and third inning. Becker posed a threat in the seventh inning with the bases loaded and scored two runs, but that was all it would tally in the game.
Bennett Lecher had two hits and a run, while Bauer Wahl had a hit and two walks. Hunter Thiel had two hits, including a double, along with a walk, RBI and run scored and also pitched five shutout innings.
Litch again scored early in its second contest against Aitkin, notching a run in the first inning. The game remained a 1-0 battle until the seventh inning, when Wahl pounded a two-RBI double. Litchfield would get two more runs across in the inning to put the game away.
Ben Alsleben had two hits, a run, a walk and an RBI while throwing four and 2/3 shutout innings. Avery Liestman threw two and 1/3 shutout innings and tallied five strikeouts.
Litchfield next plays on Monday at its district tournament in St. Cloud. Times and opponents are to be determined.
Litchfield VFW 5, Becker VFW 2 (Sub-district tourney, July 18)
Becker ... 000 000 2 - 2
Litch ...... 311 000 x - 5
Litch stats
Batting - Bennett Lecher 2-3, R, SB; Ben Alsleben 0-3; Avery Liestman 1-3, R, RBI; Drew Kotzer 0-3, R; Christian Kelsey 0-3, RBI; Hunter Thiel 2-2, R, RBI, BB, SB; Beau Weseloh 1-3, RBI; Riley Taber 0-2, R, BB; Bauer Wahl 1-1, 2BB; Totals - 7-23, 5R, 4RBI, 4BB, 3K
2B - Thiel
Pitching - Hunter Thiel (W) 5IP-3H-0R-0ER-4BB-4K; Ben Alsleben 2IP-3H-2R-2ER-3BB-4K
Litchfield VFW 5, Aitkin VFW 0 (Sub-district tourney, July 18)
Litch .... 100 000 4 - 5
Aitkin ... 000 000 0 - 0
Litch stats
Batting - Bennett Lecher 0-4; Ben Alsleben 2-3, R, RBI, BB, 2SB; Avery Liestman 0-3, BB, SB; Drew Kotzer 0-3, RBI; Christian Kelsey 1-3, R; Hunter Thiel 0-2, BB, SB; Beau Weseloh 0-2, R, HBP, SB; Riley Taber 0-2, R, RBI, SB; Bauer Wahl 1-3, R, 2RBI; Totals - 4-25, 5R, 5RBI, 3BB, 6K
2B - Kelsey, Wahl
Pitching - Ben Alsleben 4.2IP-2H-0R-0ER-3BB-3K; Avery Liestman 2.1IP-0H-0R-0ER-0BB-5K