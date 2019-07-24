The season came to close for the Litchfield VFW baseball team Tuesday. Litch lost 6-2 to Pierz for its second defeat of the district tournament to be eliminated.
Pierz scored two runs in the third, but a walk and a string of wild pitches allowed Litchfield's Avery Liestman to score in the bottom of the inning. Pierz responded by posting another run in the fourth and three runs in the fifth for a 6-1 lead. Litch had the bases loaded with no outs in the seventh, but could only muster one run.
Bauer Wahl had a pair of hits for Litch, while Bennett Lecher earned a pair of walks and Hunter Thiel pitched a complete game without allowing an earned run.
Pierz VFW 6, Litchfield VFW 2 (District tourney @ St. Cloud, July 23)
Pierz ... 002 130 0 - 6
Litch ... 001 000 1 - 2
Litch stats
Batting - Bennett Lecher 0-2, 2BB; Ben Alsleben 1-4; Avery Liestman 0-2, R, BB; Drew Kotzer 0-3; Christian Kelsey 0-3; Dan Estrada 0-3; Beau Weseloh 0-1, R, BB; Riley Taber 0-1, BB; Hunter Thiel 0-0, BB; Bauer Wahl 2-3; Totals - 3-22, 2R, 0RBI, 6BB, 5K
Pitching - Hunter Thiel (L) 7IP-8H-6R-0ER-3BB-4K